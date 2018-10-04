Menu
United Airlines flight UA839 landed safely at Sydney Airport. Picture: Toby Zerna
News

Flight from LA lands in Sydney after calling mayday

4th Oct 2018 7:24 AM

A United Airlines flight has landed in Sydney after reportedly calling a mayday.

Dry ice was reportedly leaking on the plane, according to Seven News. The flight is UA839 from Los Angeles to Sydney.

A full emergency response has been activated at Sydney Airport and authorities are on the scene.

The plane landed at 6:37am and no injuries have been reported.

More to come.

