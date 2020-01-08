Unique Yamba property to go under the hammer

The forecourt of Blue Horizon features a complex and attractive pergola made of timber reclaimed from demolished wharves and bridges.

The forecourt of Blue Horizon features a complex and attractive pergola made of timber reclaimed from demolished wharves and bridges.

ONE of Yamba's more unique properties, the beach house Blue Horizon situated on top of the town's ridge line, is up for auction later this month.

Far from being just a romantic sort of name, this four-bedroom home at 40 Clarence Street has a lot more, a magnificent 270-degree ocean view of the Blue Horizon that now heads to auction.

From almost every room, the panorama is within sight, but nowhere more-so than on the large and sheltered deck. If ever there was a spot for a long lunch, dinner or breakfast, this is it.

Part of the charm of this recently renovated property is in the shape of timber from demolition sites such as wharves and warehouses up and down the coast.

The current owners spent twelve months remodelling this property, keen to imbue the home with the charm and depth of recycled wood.

The supplier of the wood was local merchant Les Vance of Eco Timbers who reclaimed the hefty and handsome timbers for use in new projects, such as the Blue Horizon remodel.

"I've done lots of stuff like that," Mr Vance said.

For this project alone, he has listed timbers from Old Yamble Bridge that was near Mudgee, and the Glebe Bridge at Coraki.

There is iron bark, spotted gun and white mahogany - all placed around this two-storey coastal home. Well, not so much placed as craned into position.

Working with enormous pieces of timber is not simple. "You get to know what you're doing," Mr Vance said.

The forecourt of the property is equally timber themed, with a complex and attractive pergola created for more of these marvellous timbers, set off by a dramatic black entrance-way.

Ray White Yamba principal Dan Kelly has the listing for this piece of paradise with the auction set to take place on-site on Saturday January 25 at 12pm.