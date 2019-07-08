Menu
QLD_GCB_NEWS_UNION
Politics

Speculation Palaszcsuk appointment has made union 'unhappy'

Domanii Cameron
by and Sarah Vogler
8th Jul 2019 2:16 PM
A major Right union has taken a "holiday" from the faction amid speculation of fallout over the Palaszczuk Government's Queensland Industrial Relations Commission appointments.

The Courier-Mail can reveal SDA Queensland has broken from Forum for the time being.

It comes just weeks out from Queensland Labor's state conference.

The Courier-Mail has been told the SDA was unhappy with the Government's decision to appoint Jacqueline Power who is currently the legal adviser for the Australian Workers' Union.

Ms Power is the wife of Right MP Linus Power.

Ros McLennan has been appointed to the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission.
The Government also appointed the Left's Ros McLennan, who was the general secretary of the Queensland Council of Unions, among the four positions announced late last week.

Last year, former Queensland Teachers' Union vice-president Samantha Pidgeon was also handed the top job.

Others however have insisted SDA's "holiday" has been coming for a while.

SDA Queensland secretary and treasurer Chris Gazenbeek would not be drawn on the reason however told The Courier-Mail, "The SDA is on a holiday from the Labor Forum faction".

