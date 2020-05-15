Union supports small businesses

LISMORE RUBY UNION: Some the clubs top young players cheer on sponsor ahead of the 2020 season. (This photo was taken before COVID-19 social distancing came into effect.) Photo: Alison Paterson

BEFORE the pandemic lockdown came into place, members of the Lismore Rugby Union Club proudly donned their playing kit and walked around town visiting small businesses to show their support of those who had sponsored them over the years.

Clad in the green and white striped training kits, before social distance restrictions become the norm, members popped into a range of businesses in the Lismore CBD in order to say hello and get a photo with the people they said have been a vital part of their club.

Club president Pete Everingham said he was really proud of how the “club family” was out and about supporting the people he called their “wonderful sponsors.”

Everingham said although the easing of restrictions is on the horizon, it was important for their sporting community to get behind the people who have shown them generosity in the past.

Since 1968 the club has had a strong presence in the town and as members walked around the central business district, visiting Farmer Charlies, Hello World Travel, Intersport. Ireland Honda, Lismore Paint Centre and The Rous Hotel, many people called out greetings.

Farmer Charlie’s co-owner Salina Edmonds said it was great to see so many players, coaches, officials and supporters walk into their store.

As the players assembled for a photo, Edmonds thanked Everingham for encouraging the club to come in to her store.

“We have loved being a club sponsor and it’s very nice to see everyone come in here and show us their support,” she said.

Everingham said it’s all about everyone pulling together and helping to spread the word on getting behind local businesses.

“The business owners said they were grateful to the club for making an effort during these tough times,” he said.

“People told us they liked the proactive approach the club took.

“It is important we as club look after our family of players, members, officials and supporters and we will do everything we can at the moment to support our wonderful sponsors.”