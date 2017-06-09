20°
Union issues safety concern over electricity service trucks

Alison Paterson
| 9th Jun 2017 11:51 AM
OVERWEIGHT: An Essential Energy borer truck fitted with a crane used to dig holes and lift new power poles into position was found to exceed the legal safe weight limit for its front axle while being checked on a public weighbridge.
OVERWEIGHT: An Essential Energy borer truck fitted with a crane used to dig holes and lift new power poles into position was found to exceed the legal safe weight limit for its front axle while being checked on a public weighbridge. Contributed

CONCERN for the safety of its members and the public has seen the Electrical Trades Union issue an immediate safety ban at Essential Energy depots across the state after up to 10% of vehicles were found to be breaching Roads and Maritime Services legal safety limits.

The ban was issued on the towing of pole trailers by borer trucks, involving more than 100 heavy vehicles ban after Essential Energy heavy vehicles found to be operating over legal weight limits

ETU NSW secretary Dave McKinley said the safety issue was uncovered last Thursday, June 1, when an Essential Energy borer truck fitted with a crane used to dig holes and lift new power poles into position was found to exceed the legal safe weight limit for its front axle while being checked on a public weighbridge.

"Further examinations found 1 in 10 of the company's borer truck fleet breached heavy vehicle safety limits, in particular when they were towing jinker trailers to transport power poles,” he said.

"We wrote to Essential Energy management the following day seeking an immediate action plan to address the serious safety issue, warning that it was not only putting workers and other road users at risk, but could also result in the drivers being fined more than $2,200 for operating an overloaded vehicle.”

However, according to the ETU, Essential Energy's General Manager for Safety, Human Resources and Environment refused to issue a safety warning to staff, telling the union: "We have decided we will not issue a safety alert as it does not apply to the majority of our fleet or depots.”

Mr McKinley said the union was left with no choice but to issue on Thursday a fleet-wide ban on the use of Essential Energy borer trucks towing jinker trailers after discovering that days after the company was made aware of the serious safety issue, a potentially overweight vehicle was driven 360 kilometres from Inverell to Ballina.

"Days after admitting that 10 per cent of their fleet of borer trucks were potentially in breach of the safe weight limits imposed by RMS, Essential Energy not only refused to issue a safety alert to staff, but they had one of these trucks driven hundreds of kilometres, putting the safety of workers, other road users and the general public at risk,” Mr McKinley said.

"The RMS imposes strict legal limits on heavy vehicles precisely because of the substantial danger an overloaded vehicle poses to everyone on the road.”

Mr McKinley said it was unacceptable Essential Energy was not only operating numerous vehicles that breach these legal limits, but also refused to issue a safety alert to workers after the union uncovered the issue.

"This shows a complete disregard for their legal obligations, the safety of their workforce, and the general public,” he said.

But Essential Energy accused union members of carrying out unprotected industrial action by refusing to use the unsafe vehicles, with the company's industrial relations manager threatening to take legal action in the Fair Work Commission unless the safety ban was reversed.

A spokesman from the company said as soon as Essential Energy became aware of the issue, an investigation commenced which identified that 10 crane borers of a particular model, out of a fleet of 105 similar class vehicles, may not be compliant.

"The union's claims that one of the crane borer trucks travelled from Inverell to Ballina in the days after Essential Energy became aware of the issue is incorrect,” the spokesman said.

"The trip occurred prior to the issue being identified and action has been taken to ensure all 10 impacted borers are now used in a compliant manner pending further clarification with the RMS.”

The spokesman said Essential Energy is committed to ensuring our fleet is fully compliant.

"Essential Energy has advised all relevant employees that these vehicles must not be used to tow jinkers until further notice, with alternative arrangements put in place to deliver our works program,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman also said if any power poles are brought down and need replacing during the wild weather predicted over the weekend, they have alternative plans in place.

But Mr McKinley said Essential Energy's failure to put in place a safe system of work that complies with the rules of the road left the union with no option but to impose a ban on the use of all borer trucks towing jinker trailers until Essential Energy can guarantee that these vehicles are operating legally and safely at all times.

"Instead of acting to ensure their fleet is safe, Essential Energy are instead devoting their resources to threatening legal action against the union and their own workers for simply demanding a safe workplace,” he said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  essential energy etu northern rivers northern rivers business oh&s

