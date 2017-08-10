Union calls for more guards at Northern Rivers hospitals

STAFF SAFETY: After a NSW Parliamentary inquiry into violence against emergency services workers released a list of 47 recommendation, The Health Services Union has called for more security guards at Lismore Base Hospital.

PARMEDICS should not work alone and extra hospital security guards should be employed.

These are just two of the 47 recommendations to improve safety returned by a New South Wales parliamentary inquiry into violence against emergency service workers including ambulance, medical, fire-fighters, State Emergency Services personnel and police, and on Wednesday.

The inquiry also found there was a significant amount of violence against emergency services personnel in NSW, with officers of the NSW Police Force and NSW Ambulance at the greatest risk.

Now the Health Services Union has called for these recommendations to be urgently implemented.

HSU's Northern NSW spokesman, Peter Kelly said public hospitals in the region need to increase the number of security guards in order to deal with escalating levels of violence from patients with mental health, alcohol and drug abuse issues.

"At Lismore Base Hospital there are currently five guards working every day and we want an extra three guards each day,” he said.

"The workload placed on staff there dealing with mental health patients in emergency and other wards means it takes one guard per patient to ensure everyone's safety.”

Mr Kelly said there are several hospitals in the area without adequate security provisions.

"We have a number of hospitals where given the problems with ice and alcohol in the community, there is a risk of violence for staff and patients,” he said.

He said the HSU also wants the government to intermediately activate new protocols must be introduced so that when violent patients are left at hospitals by police, security guards have the resources and safety to deal with them.”

"This year we have seen an upsurge in attacks on paramedics and hospital security guards right across the state,” he said.

"Our members have been punched, attacked with knives and treated like battering rams. Enough is enough.”

The HSU wants the NSW Government to convene a working group of emergency service workers to meet regularly and actually implement the recommendations.

Mr Kelly said the NSW Government needs to work directly with the employees who put their life and safety on the line every day they go to work.

"These are the people who know the danger of emergency service work first hand and are best placed to improve it,” he said.

"We will be closely monitoring this process to see that the Government is true to its word and fully implements this package of recommendations.”

The inquiry considered various factors that expose paramedics, hospital security guards and other emergency service workers to physical danger.

Member for Tweed, Geoff Provost MP who chaired the inquiry, said the state's emergency services workers, both paid and voluntary, perform a vital role day in and day out to keep the community safe, and it was essential that they too are safe and secure in the line of duty.

"During its inquiry the Committee was very concerned to find that overall there is a significant amount of violence against emergency services personnel in NSW, with officers of the NSW Police Force and NSW Ambulance at the greatest risk,” he said.

Recommendations include: Paramedics should not work alone; extra hospital security guards should be employed (at least 200 are needed state-wide); CCTV should be installed in all emergency departments and monitored in real time and, when a code black security emergency is called, at least six staff members, including security guards should be on hand and work as a team.