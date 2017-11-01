Uni therapists help students improve language, motor skills

STUDENTS SHINE: Lismore MP Thomas George MP, Education Minister Rob Stokes and director of Public Schools NSW Lismore Network Dave Harvey hear from Goonellabah Public School principal Mark Spencer about the benefits students are receiving from a partnership with Southern Cross University.

STUDENTS SHINE: Lismore MP Thomas George MP, Education Minister Rob Stokes and director of Public Schools NSW Lismore Network Dave Harvey hear from Goonellabah Public School principal Mark Spencer about the benefits students are receiving from a partnership with Southern Cross University. Alison Paterson

STUDENTS from Goonellabah Public School students are reaping the benefits of improved speech and occupational therapy resources, thanks to an ongoing partnership with Southern Cross University.

It's a win-win situation, with trainee therapists from the university's Lismore campus and their supervisors visiting the school to provide assessments, therapy sessions and staff training.

Lismore MP Thomas George, Education Minister Rob Stokes, Director Public Schools NSW Lismore Network Dave Harvey and Goonellabah Public School principal Mark Spencer said the partnership had already seen improvements for students.

"Many years ago we found a number of students were needing support in language and motorskills and Thomas introduced us to the university,” Mr Spencer said.

"The university have come on board with the school to identify needs and put interventions in place and it has worked out very well.”

Mr Spencer said teachers have reported improvements in students' motor skills, task completion, attention in class and handwriting following the partnership, which started in 2015.

Mr Stokes said providing school funding on a needs basis was vital to getting the best possible outcomes for students and local communities.

"This funding enables schools to sharpen their focus to cater for the specific academic and well-being needs of their individual students,” he said.

Mr George said the partnership was an example of how needs-based funding benefited local schools.

"This shows what our local schools can do when they have the funding and the freedom to tailor resources to the precise needs of their students,” he said.

"I'm delighted the NSW Government has been able to support this initiative.”