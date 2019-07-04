Uni team in a race to the finish line

SCU runners Tracey Clements,David Duverge and Beck Matulis are all set for the Gold Coast Marathon this weekend.

SOUTHERN Cross University will field its largest team on record when it competes in the Gold Coast Marathon this weekend.

About 220 students and staff participating will compete under the university banner in the 10km run.

"We have runners coming from campuses in Lismore and Coffs Harbour and even some of our online students and alumni who are keen to represent their university,” SCU sport and recreation officer Dave Graham said.

While Team SCU consists of more than 220 official runners, there are scores more teammates behind the scenes working to ensure every runner on marathon weekend is treated to the recovery they deserve.

For the first time this year, SCU will host a recovery hub where free ice baths, foam rollers, static stretching and osteopathic massage are all on the menu.

While immersing yourself in near-freezing water might sound like a unique way to celebrate after running a marathon, research shows that you would be doing your body a massive kindness by speeding up the recovery process.

SCU exercise scientist Dr Luke del Vecchio said immersing the body in cold water, for 10-15 minutes at temperatures between 10-15 degrees, reduces body temperature, blood flow and inflammation in tissues of the muscles.

SCU scientists will be on hand in the recovery hub to guide runners through stretching to speed up the recovery process.

Foot health information from SCU experts and osteopathic massage will also be available, too.

Osteopathy is an allied health science, involving a system of diagnosis and manual therapy to treat musculoskeletal and other functional disorders of the body.

SCU is one of just three universities in Australia offering a comprehensive osteopathy program that enables professional registration.

This year marks SCU's 12th year of sponsoring the race.