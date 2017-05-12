22°
News

Budget 2017: university fee changes a 'stupid decision'

Claudia Jambor
| 12th May 2017 7:30 AM
HARDSHIP: Southern Cross University students Jacob Stone, Michael Jones, Alex Hammond, Lee Zammit and Zac Whitbread say the budget is hard on uni students.
HARDSHIP: Southern Cross University students Jacob Stone, Michael Jones, Alex Hammond, Lee Zammit and Zac Whitbread say the budget is hard on uni students. Claudia Jambor

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A "BLOODY stupid decision" is how one Southern Cross University student summed up sweeping changes to tertiary education in the Federal Budget.

From next year, students will cop a 7.5% jump in tuition fees over four years and other changes that will see graduates repaying their debt at a faster and higher rate.

Student body LEXSA president Alex Hammond said the measures would make it more difficult for prospective students to attend university.

"Making education less available to the people is just going to hurt Australia's economy in the long run," the osteopathy Masters student said.

Mr Hammond said the fee and repayment shuffle indicated the Federal Government was out of touch with Australian university students.

"The people deciding these things now were part of a generation that had it the easiest, they had free education," he said.

First year social welfare student Michael Jones was worried the restructures would deter school leavers from studying at university.

"I believe this will have a lot of people second guessing about coming to do an undergraduate degree," Mr Jones said.

The government's adjustment to begin loan repayments at an income of $42,000 instead of $51,957 frustrated fellow under- graduate Jacob Stone.

He said the earlier repayment model would leave students with no financial reprieve while working up the corporate ladder.

First year student Lee Zammit was also concerned the government's plan to shave $2.8 billion from its allocations to universities might lead some institutions to remove fee caps.

"If you cut the funding the fees are going to go up anyway. If you take the cap off then they are going to go up further," Ms Zammit said.

"The government's not doing anything at all to assist the universities to make the money."

Sports and exercise student undergraduate Zac Whitbread said he was grateful his family could support him during his degree.

He said the Budget would mean people might need to think carefully about their career paths and if they were viable in the long term.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  auspol federal budget 2017 souther cross university uni students

Calls for inquiry into hospital of horrors

Calls for inquiry into hospital of horrors

CALLS for an inquiry into NSW mental health services as Labor branded footage showing how a mother-of-two died in care a “Don Dale moment” for the system.

Tamara Smith ends Greens opposition to rail trails

North Coast Destination Network chairman, Cameron Arnold with Ballina MP Tamara Smith and Northern Rivers Rail Trail treasurer, Maree Lawton and president, Pat Grier discussed staging the rail trail project from Byron Bay to Ewingsdale.

It follows a visit to the New Zealand rail trails by the Greens MP

Ice, cannabis, allegedly stolen items found at man's home

NSW police generic Handcuffs arrest. 07 October 2016

Man charged with numerous offences following search warrant

Broncos win new friends

Brisbane Broncos players Tevita Pangai junior and James Roberts with Richmond River High School students and staff this week.

Athletes helping identify career paths for kids

Local Partners

Countdown for Casino beef week

FROM May 20-30 there'll be more than 100 unique events that truly celebrate this community's shared passion in its 35th year.

Have a cuppa and help reduce cervical cancer

Biggest Morning Tea

Northern NSW locals can help in reducing cervical cancer

EXCLUSIVE: Controversial film The Red Pill's local screening

ON SCREEN: A still from The Red Pill (2016), a documentary that chronicles American filmmaker Cassie Jaye's journey following the mysterious and polarizing Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).

Accused of misogyny, it explores "today's gender war"

For M. E. Baird, the music comes after the fall

ON STAGE: Bangalow musician M. E. Baird.

M. E. Baird is offering a gig at Tintenbar Hall

Favorite local band Tora is back with new music

FOUR: Electronic band Tora are Jo Loewenthal, Jai Piccone, Thorne Davis and Shaun Johnston.

Tora! Tora! Tora!

How much Kim Kardashian can make from one post

EVER wondered how much the Kardashians, Made in Chelsea stars and Youtubers make from those #ads all over your Instagram?

Kidman’s super awkward cooking segment

Nicole Kidman did not enjoy a cooking segment on Ellen's talk show.

Nicole Kidman spits out food during cooking segment on Ellen.

Bow Wow responds to Instagram plane controversy

The picture that launched a million memes.

Rapper in viral plane photo speaks out: ‘Method to my madness’.

There’s a Deadpool TV show on the way

Deadpool has landed a TV series.

MARVEL'S hit R-rating superhero film to be turned into TV series.

The Chaser's Craig Reucassel is at war with waste

Craig Reucassel in a scene from the TV series War on Waste.

TV presenter wants us to think twice about the waste we create.

EXCLUSIVE: Controversial film The Red Pill's local screening

ON SCREEN: A still from The Red Pill (2016), a documentary that chronicles American filmmaker Cassie Jaye's journey following the mysterious and polarizing Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).

Accused of misogyny, it explores "today's gender war"

Sausage sanga without the bread? Pete goes full paleo

Pete Evans’ version of the classic sausage sandwich - minus the bread - and made with lettuce cups.

Can you have a sausage sanga on bread? Pete Evans has a big new idea

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction Price...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Hinterland Charm Minutes To Bangalow

62 Possum Creek Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 3 $1,450,000 to...

This picturesque and easy care approx. 3 acre property has the unmissable combination of location, multiple living options, and income potential. (1.21Ha). With...

Peace and Privacy

House 6/95 Blackbutt Lane, Broken Head 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,695,000 to...

Situated high up in the exclusive area of Broken Head, with 360-degree forest views, clean air & the sound of the sea to lull you to sleep, this north facing...

Ideal Beachside Investment With Guaranteed Return

26/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

Do not miss this opportunity to purchase a luxury beach house directly opposite Belongil Beach and close to all amenities with a guaranteed return. Not only will...

3 Bed Home In The Heart Of Mullumbimby Village

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Brand new, nothing to do this low maintenance home is stylishly appointed with spotted gum timber floors, crisp modern decor and an abundance of natural light. A...

CURRENTLY UNDER OFFER

2/9 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 1 $830,000

This privately set first floor apartment has been immaculately renovated and refurbished. Modern in design, beautifully presented, offering a tranquil low...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Home With Pool In Sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $869,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and...

Character Cottage - Close To Town

10B Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

Hidden behind a six foot privacy fence with the front gate opening to the most gorgeous white timber cottage. Across the path through the large, secure yard the...

Live the Ubud Lifestyle in Bangalow!

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 $1 - $1.1mil ...

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

1100 new homes for coastal town one step closer

POPULAR: Byron Bay attracts 1.7 million visitors per year.

Plan allows for more flexibilty and greater choice in housing types

Tabulam's $48M bridge one step closer

Tabulam Bridge.

Contracts now open for key jobs

One change could make a huge difference to the housing market

STAMP DUTY: Changes to stamp duty could be the key to addressing housing affordability.

Changes to stamp duty the key for affordability.

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

The average price for rentals are cheaper in Sydney than Byron Bay.

North Coast residents fare in a low socio-economic bracket.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!