Uni students pass the fast fives test

A LATE goal to shooter Reilly Towns-end snatched a 10-9 win for a Brisbane university team over Newcastle in the men's final of the Byron Bay Fast Fives water polo tournament.

It was Townsend's fourth goal of the game and also completed the double yesterday for Queensland University of Technology, which beat Gold Coast 11-4 in the women's final.

The Tigers used only six players in the final with Patrick Flanagan scoring five goals, while at the other end Ben Dilda was strong in goals.

It was the first time they had competed in the event, which ran for the 28th time and included teams from Brisbane, Sydney, Gold Coast and the Far North Coast.

"We had a few cordials last night but we were pretty determined to win it,” QUT captain Jordan Sheterline said.

"It's a competition we've always wanted to play but it never worked out because we're all students and we usually have exams around this time.

"Most of us are a bit older now and exams have finished so the time was right for us to come down.

"It was the first time we'd played five-a-side and it wasn't easy for some of our bigger guys.”

The Tigers were up 9-7 and were trying to run down the clock in the final minute before consecutive goals to Newcastle's Daniel Lawrence.

He finished the game with seven goals while Newcastle goal keeper Lachlan Walter was named player of the final.

The final goal game with only three seconds left.

"We've played against a lot of those guys in national league and the university competition as well so we knew what to expect,” Sheterline said.

"Water polo just got listed as a priority program at QUT and they're trying to make it a bit more elite so every win for us counts.

"The girls won gold and we won silver in the Division 1 National University finals on the Gold Coast in September.

"The core group of those teams were here this weekend and I'm sure everyone will be really happy we got the win.”

Paris Bromfield and Olivia McDonald scored three goals each for QUT in the women's final with Bromfield named player of the final.

Gold Coast centre forward Stacey Williams finished the game with a hat-trick.