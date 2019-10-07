Uni gets nod for best psychology degree in country

Southern Cross University has been named as the best place to study psychology in Australia. Pictured is student Craig Blandon at On Track Community Programs in Lismore, is studying a Masters of Social Work at Southern Cross University.

Southern Cross University has been named as the best place to study psychology in Australia. Pictured is student Craig Blandon at On Track Community Programs in Lismore, is studying a Masters of Social Work at Southern Cross University. Elise Derwin

SOUTHERN Cross University has been hailed as the best place in Australia to study psychology again, this time by the 2020 Good Universities Guide.

The annual rankings also rated SCU's Social Work degrees among the country's best: number one in Australia for both Learning Resources and Student Support; and five-stars each for Overall Quality of Education Experience (which is the highest result for a NSW university) and Teaching Quality.

The university has also been named an industry leader for the third year in a row for overall institutional Student Support and Social Equity, with the coveted five-star rating in both categories.

For overall educational experience, Agriculture and Environmental Studies at Southern Cross is also a stand-out: achieving five-stars in Student Support (the best in NSW), Learning Resources, Skills Development, and Teaching Quality.

The median graduate salary earned by SCU alumnus in this field is the country's highest ($67,800).

In the latest GUG results, the Psychology program at SCU proudly boasts five-stars across the educational experience criteria: Overall Quality of Educational Experience, Student Support and Teaching Quality all achieved the number one result in Australia, while the five-stars for Learner Engagement, Learning Resources and Skills Development were the highest result for a NSW university.

Master of Social Work (Professional Qualifying) graduate Craig Blandon said he chose SCU for its strong research and teaching reputation which equipped him with the skills and knowledge for his current role at the NSW Department of Communities and Justice.

"I really enjoyed my time studying at the Gold Coast campus while also working as a firefighter, and recommend Southern Cross to anyone who is planning to return to study," Mr Blandon said.

Southern Cross University Vice Chancellor Professor Adam Shoemaker said the University was proud to deliver Australia's finest psychology degree.

"Southern Cross University is known for its progressive and top-quality research, teaching and learning and these rankings have proven once again we are a leader in student support and social equity," Professor Shoemaker said.

In April Southern Cross University's Psychology program was also ranked number one in Australia by the Federal Government's 2019 Quality Indicators for Learning and Teaching (QILT) assessment, with Social Work ranked in Australia's Top 4, and top scores for student support, learning resources, graduate satisfaction and median salary. Psychology and physical sciences at Southern Cross were also ranked in the top four per cent of universities worldwide in the most recent Times Higher Education World University Rankings.