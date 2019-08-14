Uni boss: ‘Feels good to have a roof on’

A PROJECT "set to change the landscape of Moreton Bay" is one step closer to completion.

USC Moreton Bay campus in Petrie yesterday celebrated a "topping off" ceremony with the completion of the foundation building's roof.

A soaring structure, which one project spokesman said took up some 7000 square metres, its completion has come as welcome relief to USC Chief Operating Officer Scott Snyder.

"I can't even tell you how nice it is to see a roof," Mr Snyder said.

"The project has had a very compressed time frame to begin with and every time it rains it becomes more compressed.

An aerial view of what the university campus will look like at Petrie.

"Builders Hansen Yuncken have been excellent in bringing extra shifts on and trying to catch up but once the roof is on those elements of risk are reduced.

"So it is a key milestone and once the roof is on the risk associated with the project drops dramatically.

"It was announced years ago that we would open in 2020 but as time goes on it gets tighter and tighter

"And we will open for semester one but, gee it feels good to have the roof on."

USC Chief Operating Officer Scott Snyder shows off laboratory space at the Moreton Bay campus' foundation building in Petrie. Picture: Marcel Baum.

Moreton Bay Regional Council Mayor Allan Sutherland reflected on a challenging road to arrive at the milestone.

"The process of getting here has been horrendous," Mr Sutherland said.

"It has taken a lot of time and battles; a lot of funding in and out and a lot of shunting from department to department.

"But in the end we've all come together and I think state and Federally we've all worked together for a great outcome."

Invitees celebrate the "topping off" of the USC Moreton Bay campus foundation building in Petrie. Picture: Marcel Baum

The outgoing mayor, having recently announced his upcoming resignation, was adamant the project was warranted.

"I think in the end everybody realised that this was something that had to happen," Mr Sutherland said.

"The statistics were damning for the region, with the least head of population of tertiary educated in Australia, and that is a blight on us as the custodians of the people we represent."

Hansen Yuncken Qld State Manager Greg Baumann is confident of completing the foundation building at the USC Moreton Bay campus before its early 2020 deadline. Picture: Marcel Baum

Hansen Yuncken Qld State Manager Greg Baumann was confident of meeting the early 2020 deadline.

"We are really pleased with how the project is travelling," Mr Baumann said.

"It has always been a fairly tight program but there has been great progress made, so we are absolutely confident that we will be ready for semester one in 2020."

The foundation building will feature a flexible 480-seat capacity lecture theatre for teaching and community events; $10 million worth of state-of-the-art technology; nursing simulation labs; engineering labs; a "makerspace" and library facilities.

University of the Sunshine Coast USC Petrie campus foundation building. Artist’s impression of the large amphitheatre inside the foundation building that will be used for community events. CREDIT: Hassell Studio

Study programs offered at USC: