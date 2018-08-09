'UNFAIR': Not enough funding for 'heart of our communities'

LIBRARY THREAT: The Richmond Tweed Regional Library and its member councils - Ballina, Byron, Tweed, and Lismore City - have joined other councils and libraries in a united effort across the state.to call for a doubling in funding to resolve a shortfall that threatens the long-term viability of local public libraries.

IF THE State Government thinks local libraries won't be up in arms about low funding, then they should think again.

The Richmond Tweed Regional Library (RTRL) and its member councils - Ballina, Byron, Tweed, and Lismore City - have this week joined other councils and libraries in a united effort across the state.

They are calling for a doubling in State Government funding to resolve a shortfall that threatens the long-term viability of local public libraries.

RTRL Committee delegate and former chairwoman, Councillor Sharon Cadwallader, said funding was vital.

"Public libraries are the heart of our communities and valued places where people meet, access knowledge and share ideas.

"Providing high quality library services is a job we take very seriously, that why we're proud to support Renew Our Libraries.

RTRL committee chair and Ballina Shire councillor, Nathan Willis, said they had joined the NSW Public Libraries Association (NSWPLA) and Local Government NSW (LGNSW) in launching a major grassroots push to deliver a sustainable funding model after the state government reduced funding in its recent budget.

Cr Willis said the demand for local library services had increased, but NSW Government funding had failed to keep up with demand.

"Every year local councils like ours contribute over $314 million to support over 360 libraries while the NSW Government provide just $23.5 million in recurrent funding,” he said.

"This is an unfair burden for us to bear, particularly when local council budgets are already stretched.”

Cr Willis said around 7.8 per cent of total funding, the NSW contribution to libraries is the lowest in Australia, far behind Victoria (18 per cent) and Queensland (12 per cent).

"It's time the NSW Government paid its fair share,” Cr Willis said.

He said that if NSW Government funding failed to increase local library services could be affected.

"We don't want to have to shut the door on students, parents with children and older library users because we don't have the money to keep the lights on,” he said.

"That's why we are calling on all political parties to urgently address this funding crisis in NSW public libraries by doubling recurrent funding and creating a sustainable funding model (and) if you care about your local library we're asking every member of the community to get involved by signing the petition.”

More information www.renewourlibraries.com.au