Northern Territory Police, with assistance from the Australian Defence Force Regional Explosive Ordnance Services, have recovered a WWII era artillery projectile which was located on the Stapleton Track in the vicinity of Batchelor. The projectile has since been disposed of safely. Picture: NTPFES
Offbeat

Unexploded WWII projectile found on walking track in NT

by Judith Aisthorpe
18th Jan 2019 6:05 PM
AN unexploded WWII artillery projectile has been found on a walking track near Batchelor.

NT Police and the Australian Defence Force Regional Explosive Ordnance Services, recovered the projectile on the Stapleton Track in the vicinity of Batchelor.

The unexploded ordnance (UXO) was found around 6pm on January 15.

It has been disposed of safely.

Anyone who comes across a suspected UXO is advised to contact police.

Police warn the public not to touch or disturb a suspected unexploded ordnance.

Further information on unexploded ordnance and how suspicious items should be dealt with can be found at Defenceâ€™s dedicated UXO website http://www.defence.gov.au/uxo

