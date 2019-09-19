'Suspicious' item puts town in lockdown

Emergency services have been called to Mullumbimby after a suspicious item was found.

Emergency services have been called to Mullumbimby after a suspicious item was found. Christian Morrow

UPDATE, 8.55am: A MULLUMBIMBY resident said the town was full of emergency services personnel and many streets were closed.

"Half of Burringbar St is blocked off," he said.

"I understand there is a bomb threat."

Police have set up an exclusion zone near the Commonwealth Bank.

It is understood the police operation could continue for a number of hours.

UPDATE, 8.45am: ROADS are still blocked at Mullumbimby as investigtions continue into reports of a "suspicious item".

There are two fire trucks on the scene, the police rescue and a number of police officers and firefighters.

The streets are still blocked near the council chambers at corner of Burringbar and Station Sts.

Tweed-Byron Police confirmed the investigation was ongoing and could take a number of hours.

"Police from Tweed/Byron Police District were called to Station Street at about 7.30am today after reports that a suspicious item had been found," they posted on Facebook.

"Traffic diversions are in place and police are asking people to avoid Burringbar Street and Station Street, Mullumbimby."

More to come.

Original story: BOMB disposal experts are currently undertaking an investigation after reports of an unexploded bomb and have locked down a Northern Rivers town.

Richmond Police District Inspector Darren Cloak said multiple emergency services were in Mullumbimby.

"This operation is currently in ongoing," he said.

"Mullumbimby is in lock-down and police ask people to stay clear of the area."

More to come.