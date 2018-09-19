Unexpected visitor at Richmond Valley Council meeting

IN AN uncommon occurrence for Richmond Valley Council meetings, a would-be politician was in attendance at last night's gathering.

Labor candidate for Page Patrick Deegan attended the meeting as a follow-up to discussions with council.

"We've been in discussion with council about different projects they are looking at in the community so it was a great opportunity to come along tonight and hear about those projects, how they are progressing and the community consultation process," Mr Deegan said.

"That will help us in terms of being able to advocate for the projects that have community support.

"It was great to see the showgrounds project has got their finalisation and that the projects of the Casino Swimming Pool and the Crawford Square development are moving on to the next stages."

Also at last night's meeting, Councillor Steve Morrissey was elected as the deputy mayor for the next 12 months.

Cr Morrissey re-contested after he was voted in last year and replaced Cr Daniel Simpson, who did not re-contest the role.

General manager Vaughan Macdonald informed the chambers he had only received the one nomination paper and, seeing as it was "filled out correctly", Cr Morrissey was good to go.

Cr Morrissey is a qualified butcher, as well as Vice President of the Jumbunna Early Childhood Intervention Centre.

He was first elected on Richmond Valley Council in 2008.