Unexpected critter rescued from letterbox

CHECKING the letterbox when you live rurally can be surprising at times.

A Nimbin woman got a shock when she checked her mail late Saturday afternoon, only to find a tiny feather tailed glider inside.

Surprisingly, the glider did not leap out as they usually do and was listless and non-responsive.

A WIRES Northern Rivers spokeswoman said normally if there was a glider sheltering it would leap out at incredible speed.

"Britt called WIRES and the glider was promptly collected by WIRES volunteer Laura," the spokeswoman said.

"No injuries were found, so Laura wondered why the glider was so listless."

The glider was given thermal support and transferred to WIRES volunteer Natalie.

This letter box was a homemade, slightly deeper variety positioned below a large gum tree.

"Feather tailed gliders are often found sheltering within this drum, most likely to use as an alternative home when predators have been exploring their nest hollow which we assume is located above in the large tree," the spokeswoman said.

The volunteers worked out that due to the drum being quite deep, the gliders must have been using the mail within to exit.

With no mail delivered on the Friday, the glider wasn't able to exit using the mail as a ladder.

"By the time Britt checked her letterbox, the glider was dehydrated, hungry and cold not having had her family to snuggle with," the spokeswoman said.

"The thermal support soon revived the glider from her torpor - a method used by the small gliders to save energy in cold weather or in times of food shortages."

The glider was hydrated, given food to be released back near Britt's mailbox last night.

"Natalie constructed a small ladder which is now positioned inside the deep letterbox," the spokeswoman said.

"Britt has decided to leave the gliders preferred letterbox entirely to the gliders; her mail is now being delivered in a new, less deep letterbox positioned nearby.

"This is a good reminder to all owners of deep letterboxes to place something within, allowing small critters an avenue of escape should they be using your letterbox as shelter when in need."

If you come across an injured or orphaned critter please phone WIRES on 6628 1898.