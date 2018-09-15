Menu
TRUCK: Mayor Jack Dempsey and Cr Wayne Honor meet with apprentice Tyler Halmes.
Unemployment rises across Queensland

15th Sep 2018 8:01 AM
THE number of Queenslanders without a job has continued to rise despite a bump in new jobs, official workforce figures show.

Unemployment across the state rose from 6.2 per cent in July to 6.4 per cent in August, with total employment falling by 11,900 according to seasonally adjusted ABS figures released on Thursday.

Queensland's jobless rate was equal-highest with Western Australia, followed by Tasmania at 5.8 per cent and Victoria at 4.8 per cent.

It comes as the state government championed the creation of 7100 new positions, including 6200 full-time jobs, over the same period.

Acting Treasurer Kate Jones said a rise in trend unemployment figures is a result of more people joining the workforce.

"We now have the second-highest participation rate in the country with more people entering the labour market because they can see more opportunities," Ms Jones said.

"Across our economy we know businesses are feeling more confident to take people on and we are seeing that reflected in these results."

But the opposition said the figures aren't good enough.

"Queensland has reached rock bottom," Liberal National Party Deputy Leader Tim Mander said.

"While the national unemployment rate goes down, in Queensland it's gotten worse."

-AAP

Bundaberg News Mail

