Unemployment falls in NSW, bucking the national trend

Portrait of cheerful blue collar worker in factory in Australia

Unemployment in NSW has dropped to 6.5 per cent, in stark contrast to rises in the jobless rate in other states last month.

Australian jobs increased by 178,800 in October, however the national unemployment rate still went up to 7 per cent as more people went out looking for work.

NSW has been the only state to experience a drop in unemployment. Picture: iStock

NSW was the only state to experience a significant decline in unemployment, with a 0.7 per cent drop, compared with a 0.1 per cent drop in Western Australia and rises in every other state.

Victoria had the biggest increase in unemployment, with a 0.7 per cent rise to a total of 7.4 per cent, while Tasmania has the highest jobless rate in the country at 8.2 per cent.

ABS head of labour statistics Bjorn Jarvis said a strong rise in workforce participation increases has not quite offset the "slight increase" in the unemployment rate nationally.

"The number of people actively looking for work and who were available to start work increased in October," he said.

"Coupled with a strong increase in employment, the participation rate increased by almost a whole percentage point in October to be just 0.1 percentage points below March."

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet in Fairfield announcing support for apprentices on November 14. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jenny Evans

About 36,700 young people aged 15 to 24 looking for work last month were able to find a job, however unemployment in the age group still increased by one per cent to a high of 15.6 per cent.

Participation in the jobs market has increased to 65.8 per cent, after thousands of Australians initially stopped looking for work during the height of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nation's underemployment rate decreased to 10.4 per cent, and the number of monthly hours worked increased by 21 million compared with September.

Overall about 75 per cent of the jobs lost during COVID-19 have returned, however factors including the eventual end of the JobKeeper wage subsidy are expected to have a further impact on unemployment figures.

Aviation workers hold a protest to fight for jobs at the Sydney Opera House spelling out the words: “Qantas — not the spirit of Australia” and “Save Qantas jobs, save aviation”.

