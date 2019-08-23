Unearth new skills at workshop

LEARNING OPPORTUNITY: Djanbung Gardens Permaculture Centre will host a workshop with Robyn Francis, who will share her favourite edible tubers, including how to propagate, grow, harvest, store and prepare them.

LEARNING OPPORTUNITY: Djanbung Gardens Permaculture Centre will host a workshop with Robyn Francis, who will share her favourite edible tubers, including how to propagate, grow, harvest, store and prepare them. Contributed

MANY people know how to cook staple tubers such as potatoes and sweet potatoes, but what about more exotic types such as yams, taro and artichokes?

Tubers are vegetables which grow underground on the root of a plant, and there are many more varieties than most people realise.

With so many different types of edible tubers growing in our subtropical climate, Nimbin's Djanbung Gardens Permaculture Centre will host a workshop with Robyn Francis.

During the workshop, Ms Francis will share her favourite tubers, including how to propagate, grow, harvest, store and prepare them.

She said participants will learn about more uncommon tubers such as taro, cassava or tapioca, Yukon potatoes, yams, Jerusalem artichokes, turmeric, galangal or Thai ginger and arrowroot, as well as more unusual perennial vegetables.

"We will go through the seasons, what to grow, when and how to harvest," she said.

Ms Francis said participants will learn which tubers have special requirements and how soon after harvest they need to be used, which tubers have alkaloids requiring special treatment and how to store specific tubers, including clamp storage, dehydration and freezing methods.

She said the workshop will also cover the different ways to prepare and cook tubers in both savoury and sweet dishes, how to make home-grown cassava and arrowroot flour as well as preparing Thai and Indonesian curry pastes from fresh garden ingredients.

The workshop will also include lunch featuring some of the plants involved in the workshop.

Tickets are $95, which covers course tuition, notes and recipes, as well as lunch and refreshments.

The Incredible Edible Tubers workshop will be held Saturday, August 31 from 10am-4pm at the Djanbung Gardens Permaculture Centre, 74 Cecil St, Nimbin.

Tickets are available for purchase at https://permaculture.com.au/shop/incredible-edible-tropical-tubers-workshop/.