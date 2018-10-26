Menu
Hanging around in Dorrigo
Underwear in the streets, every town should have bra bunting

Wendy Andrews
25th Oct 2018 1:00 PM

AT FIRST glance the "bra bunting" festooning the streets of Dorrigo might look like the locals have had a big night out but the intention of this display was to get your attention.

For several weeks many pre-loved bras have been swinging in the breeze from trees and awnings throughout the tiny township all in the lead up to a Pink Ribbon fund-raiser being held Sunday, October 28.

Everyone is invited to come to Dorrigo and be part of the fun, which is all about raising money for a serious cause.

Many of the bras forming the "bunting" are either in memory of someone who lost their fight with breast cancer or as support for women fighting or who have overcome the battle.

You're asked to come along at 1.30pm and be part of the afternoon tea, raffles, enjoy live music and if you're game, wear a bra you've bedazzled or decorated. There will be an award ceremony for the Best Decorated Bra in front of Spar Supermarket.

All proceeds to the Pink Ribbon Cancer Council charity. More details text 0436 351 470

