Understanding ambo service costs

A FACEBOOK post in Byron Bay Community Board attracted more than 100 comments after one member expressed her shock over the cost of a brief ambulance ride.

"Ambulance from Arts and Industry estate to hospital - 6kms - $385. WTF?,” Benita Martin posted, from which mixed responses and some confusion flowed.

To clear things up the chargeable kilometres on an ambulance bill are calculated by determining the total number of kilometres that are travelled by road, fixed wing aircraft or helicopter. This calculation includes the round trip distance between:

. the base ambulance station nearest to the location of the patient

. to the location of the patient

. to the destination where that patient disembarked from the ambulance (if transported)

. back to the base ambulance station referred to above

How emergency ambulance fees are covered in each state

If you are a resident of NSW you will be charged at the rate of 51 per cent of the actual cost of the provision of emergency ambulance services, the government subsidises the cost. Commonwealth Pensioner Concession Card or Health Care Card holders are exempt from fees. The base fees are:

Call-out: $372

Variable rate (p/km): $3.35

Maximum charge: $6,095

For non NSW residents:

Call-out: $714

Variable rate (p/km): $6.44

Permanent Queensland residents are automatically covered for emergency pre-hospital ambulance treatment and transport Australia-wide.

If you need an ambulance in Victoria, you can expect to pay up to $1,174 for emergency road transport and much more for air transport.

For South Australians needing an emergency ambulance, there's a call out fee of $934, plus a per kilometre charge of $5.40.

Unless you're a West Australian aged pensioner (if you are, you're exempt from ambulance costs) your ambulance can start from $932.

For those needing an ambulance in our Capital Territory, you can expect to pay from $918.

The cost of an ambulance in the Northern Territory is based off a call-out fee, as well as a per kilometre charge. The cost to a patient is generally around $600-$800.

Tasmanian residents can rest assured that the Tasmanian Government will cover any emergency ambulance costs for them, wherever they are around Australia.