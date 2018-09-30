Underdogs Tasmania take Masters gold

GOLD MEDALLISTS: Tasmania won the over-45s final against NSW at the Australian Hockey Masters tournament at Goonellabah.

GOLD MEDALLISTS: Tasmania won the over-45s final against NSW at the Australian Hockey Masters tournament at Goonellabah. Mitchell Craig

AN EMOTIONAL Rick Webb scored the winning goal for Tasmania when they won the over-45s final against NSW at the Australian Hockey Masters.

There was less than two seconds on the clock when he drove the ball into the back of the net from a restart.

"Dad passed away last week so that was all in honour of him,” Webb said.

"It was a very emotional game and he was definitely looking down on us today.

"He wasn't a hockey man, he was all footy and cricket, but he would have enjoyed that one.

"Everyone played their part; we didn't have any superstars and it's probably the best team I've ever gone away with.

"I met half the team for the first time this tournament and we've got on like a house on fire from day dot.

"I won a bronze medal five years ago and nothing since, but now I'm a gold medallist, which is bloody awesome.”

It was a double celebration for captain Brett Withington, who was also named player of the tournament in the over-45s division.

They were under the pump late in the game and a penalty shootout looked likely before the match-winning goal.

"Sometimes you go away with teams and just gel, that was certainly what happened this week,” Withington said.

"Good old Tassie don't always win the gold medal and we were definitely underdogs out there.

"We were a bit lucky when they had a shot that hit the post and we had to weather a couple of storms when they had momentum.

"They came at us hard quite a few times, we just had to hang in there and make the most of our chances.

"Rick showed a lot of guts to get out there after the week he had and that definitely inspired the boys.”

The NSW team was littered with Far North Coast players, including captain David Brown, Simon Brown, Chris Clark, Scott Hamilton, Troy Robson and Grant Smith.