UNDER SCRUTINY: Lismore council is being ‘closely monitored’

UNDER SCRUTINY: Lismore City Council's new mayor Vanessa Ekins and interim general manager Michael Donnelly are being monitored by the Office of Local Government after council’s sudden sacking of former general manager, Shelley Oldham on Wednesday February 10, 2021. Photo: Alison Paterson

After the sudden and mysterious sacking of former general manager Shelley Oldham, Lismore City Council is on the radar of the NSW Government.

A spokesman for the Office of Local Government confirmed they were aware of, and watching, the council's movements.

"The Office of Local Government is closely monitoring Lismore City Council," he said.

"The governing body of a council is responsible for appointing a general manager, for monitoring performance and where necessary terminating their employment.

"Lismore City Council has exercised its right to terminate the employment of general manager Shelley Oldham.

"Ultimately it is a matter for the governing body of the council to determine the method of termination under the employment contract and meet any conditions including termination payments."

Earlier today the office of the Minister Local Government, Shelley Hancock, was contacted for comments on whether or not Lismore City Council could face being placed into administration.

According to the urgent notice of motion at Tuesday night's council meeting, new mayor Vanessa Ekins will now "implement the steps in the confidential advice from LGNSW in regards to the termination".