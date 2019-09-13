UNDER HAMMER: Prime industrial lot beside regional airport

The largest vacant industrial block currently available in the Southern Cross Industrial Estate will soon go under the hammer.

THE largest vacant industrial block currently on offer in Ballina's Southern Cross Industrial Estate will soon go under the hammer.

The property, at /176-178 Southern Cross Drive, consists of a 5851 sq m land holding and borders the Northern Rivers' major airport.

It's expected to go to auction on Thursday, October 3 unless it's sold prior.

The property is being marketed by Ray White Commercial Gold Coast agents Jared Johnson and Lachlan Marshall.

Mr Johnson said the parcel of land was a great development opportunity.

"It borders Ballina Byron Gateway Airport that's listed in the top 20 airports in Australia with annual passenger numbers reaching 529,000* in 2018," Mr Johnson said.

"The site it is Zoned IN1 Industrial with a wide range of uses and would suit warehousing, distribution, manufacturing, storage and aviation.

"It's close to major arterial roads and transport infrastructure and is just four minutes to Ballina town centre and six minutes from the Pacific Motorway entry and exit points."

Mr Marshall said subdivision was possible on the site and there was additional common property access to the security-controlled taxiway at the airport, subject to council approval.

"Ballina Byron Gateway is the major airport for the region and links to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Newcastle with Jetstar Airways, Virgin Australia, Regional Express Airlines and FlyPelican operating daily services," Mr Marshall said.

"With the passenger terminal facilities at Ballina Byron Gateway Airport recently upgraded, Ballina is poised to cater for yet more future growth."

Unless the property is sold prior, an auction will be held at Gold Coast Turf Club at Bundall from 11am on Thursday, October 3.