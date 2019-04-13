Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Peter Dutton speaks during Question Time in the House of Representatives. File picture
Peter Dutton speaks during Question Time in the House of Representatives. File picture
News

Dutton apologises for disability comment

by Matthew Killoran
13th Apr 2019 2:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER two days of pressure Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has apologised for saying his opponent was using her disability as an "excuse" for not moving into the electorate.

Mr Dutton had initially refused to back down from his controversial comments.

"I apologise to Ms France for my comments yesterday. My argument with the Labor candidate is about how our respective policies would affect the people of Dickson," Mr Dutton posted to social media site Twitter.

 

Mr Dutton told The Australian newspaper that constituents told him they were, "quite angry that Ms France is using her disability as an excuse for not moving into our electorate".

In the face of criticism, including from disability advocates, he initially doubled down.

A spokesman said he was "repeating the views and concerns … raised with him by constituents".

The story threatened to continue into a third day, as Labor leader Mr Shorten pressured Scott Morrison to make his Minister apologise.

"Peter Dutton was in three votes shy of becoming the Prime Minister of Australia. I think Mr Morrison is acutely aware of that. I can only conclude he is a hostage of Peter Dutton, which is why he hasn't told him to apologise," Mr Shorten said this morning.

After Mr Dutton's apology, a spokesman from the Prime Minister's office said they did not intervene or ask Mr Dutton to issue the statement.

More Stories

apology comment disability peter dutton

Top Stories

    Pair charged following pursuit

    premium_icon Pair charged following pursuit

    News The occupants allegedly threw objects at police during the pursuit.

    Stepping out to raise autism awareness

    premium_icon Stepping out to raise autism awareness

    Community The day care centre stepping out for autism awareness

    Wharves headline new youth festival

    premium_icon Wharves headline new youth festival

    Whats On Free event to showcase artists aged 14-19 years across all artforms