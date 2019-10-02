UNDER CONTROL: Drake fire has now burnt more than 73,000ha

UNDER CONTROL: While the Long Gully Road Fire is still burning, the RFS said it is under control and is being patrolled by ground and aviation crews.

A WEEK ago when the Long Gully Road Fire was finally declared as under control, it had burned around 65,000ha.

Now the amount of burned out land has increased to 73,260ha, but the Rural Fire Service said although their latest online map shows the fire has burned the land surrounding Tabulam, it's nothing to worry about.

Speaking from their Northern Tablelands office, RFS District Officer Brad Collins said the perimeter of the fire is contained.

Mr Collins said the fire has simply caught up with the containment lines.

"The size of the fire has increased as the fire-front has burned up to the containment lines where we have back-burned to prevent it spreading,” he said.

"We also have ground and air crews doing periodic patrols who have given us good reports.”

Mr Collins said there are currently four crews on duty..

"We have crews from Drake and Pyes Creek brigades as well as National Parks and Forestry patrolling the fire,” he said.

"While we are still using aviation resources for other fires and doing periodic flyovers to ensure things are all good and we are fairly comfortable at the moment.”

However, Mr Collins said the hotter conditions predicted for the end of the week means the RFS want people to remain alert.

"We still have a lot of (other) fires going on so we will continue to maintain this presence,” he said

"So we need help from the public to remain vigilant and reporting any unattended fires through to Triple-0.

"And we are not allowing permit burns at the moment.”

