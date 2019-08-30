Menu
AIR TIME: Byron Magpies player Jordon Bourke flies high to take a mark.
Sport

Undefeated Byron strong favourites

by Keith Webb
30th Aug 2019 4:31 PM
THE Byron Bay Magpies will look to complete the perfect season when they take on the Ballina Bombers in the QFA Northern Rivers Aussie Rules grand final tomorrow.

The teams have shown throughout the season they are the best in the competition.

The grand final will be played at the newly redeveloped Oakes Oval in Lismore, so players will experience first- class facilities.

Byron Bay's dominance this season means they are strong favourites.

The Magpies finished the competition rounds with a 16-0 record and appeared to put the cue in the rack at three-quarter time of their qualifying semi-final against the Bombers two weeks ago.

For the Magpies, 2018 grand final medallist Bill Barry continued his terrific form with four goals and Jordan Bourke chimed in with three.

Add the competition's leading goal-kicker Declan Bevan, and you have a potent forward line.

Ballina welcomed back key forward Harry Goodman for the semi-final and he didn't disappoint, kicking six goals.

In the preliminary final against Lismore last weekend, Jarred Ellis added another ingredient to the Bombers' forward mix, booting seven majors, while backman Jeremy Jago was arguably the best player on the ground with his silky delivery.

The Magpies have overcome every hurdle this year and loom as the obvious winner today.

First bounce at Oakes Oval is set down for 2.40pm.

Lismore Northern Star

