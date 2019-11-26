Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lismore City Council set to vote again on Special Rate Variation.
Lismore City Council set to vote again on Special Rate Variation. Northern Star
Council News

UNDECIDED: Council set to vote again on rate hike

Aisling Brennan
by
26th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE countdown is on for Lismore City Council to decide whether it continues its plan to increase rates or scrap the proposed 24 per cent hike.

Last Tuesday, the council voted 5-3 in favour to support a staggered increase of the base rate by 7.5, 9.4, 3.9 and 3.2 per cent increases over four years, as part of the Special Rates Variation (SRV) to improve the failing roads budget and infrastructure backlog.

However, less than 24-hours later councillors Nancy Casson, Greg Bennett and Gianpiero Battista lodged a rescission motion to stop the rate increase after concerns the community had been ignored, despite rigorous surveys.

Cr Casson said ratepayers deserved a better solution to solving the problematic road backlog.

"This council has to make the hardcore decision and stop spending money,” she said.

"Roads are extremely important - the money is there but it's going in the wrong bucket.

"We've done the analysis and we've done the survey and we're not listening to them.”

But Cr Elly Bird, who voted alongside Mayor Isaac Smith and councillors Darlene Cook, Vanessa Ekins and Neil Marks in favour of the SRV, said it was council's responsibility to maintain the roads and the SRV is the only option.

"I think the work that we've done over this term in particular clearly demonstrates that there's an urgent need for extra funding to be put into to maintaining our roads and we have an urgent need to support economic development in our LGA,” Cr Bird said.

After community backlash over the SRV decision, Cr Bird said she believes ratepayers don't fully understand what the SRV will be used for.

"I think the community has aligned the ($6.1 million) deficit with the SRV,” she said.

"We returned the budget to surplus in the last budget. The SRV can only be for roads and economic development.”

Whether the council decides to increase rates or not, its decision must be submitted to Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) before November 29.

The council is meeting tonight at 6pm at Lismore City Council chambers.

ipart lismore city council rate hike special rate variation
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rifle found stashed under bed at licensed premises

        premium_icon Rifle found stashed under bed at licensed premises

        News A RIFLE was located at licensed premises last week after police executed a search warrant.

        65 JOBS: Leading engineering firm to set up in Northern NSW

        premium_icon 65 JOBS: Leading engineering firm to set up in Northern NSW

        Business Firm will bring skills to complement existing industries in the area

        RAGE poster now being reported as fake

        premium_icon RAGE poster now being reported as fake

        News No official confirmation but poster may hint at tour.

        Asbestos sites still not cleaned up after fire 7 weeks ago

        Asbestos sites still not cleaned up after fire 7 weeks ago

        Community NSW Government is funding clean-up of uninsured residential debris