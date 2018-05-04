UNCOVERED: Shipwrecks of the Far North Coast

There are many shipwrecks off the North Coast.

LONG before the Pacific Highway and the North Coast Railway, travel to the North Coast was by sea.

Ocean travel was adventurous and perilous with ships and their crew, passengers and cargo at the mercy of the prevailing weather conditions and the skills of the ship's captain.

Many ships and lives were lost in North Coast waters, most of them whilst attempting to enter the safe harbours of our four rivers.

Historic shipwrecks sites litter the coast and rivers of the North Coast, with the rugged shore, reefs, islands and river mouths of NSW the watery grave of an estimated 1800 shipping losses.

While these losses are recorded, the Maritime Department believes only a small percentage (10per cent) have been found.

The types of ships include huge square rigged sailing ships, tiny open cutters, passenger steamers, coasting vessels, barges, harbour vessels and even submarines.

Wartime mystery

One of Australia's wartime mysteries was solved in 2013 when a shipwreck found 18 kilometres off Ballina's coast by fishermen the year before was identified as the MV Limerick, which was sunk by Japanese submarines in World War II.

It took almost 70 years and the opportunistic use of Australia's Marine National Facility research vessel, Southern Surveyor, to identify the ship's final location, 100 metres deep.

Limerick was one of the largest vessels sunk by Japanese submarines off Australia's east coast during their offensive submarine patrols through 1942 and 1943.

Confirming the wreck as MV Limerick was in the national interest.

Limerick sunk off Ballina in 1943. Photo Contributed Clem MacMahon Contributed

The New Zealand-owned 9000 tonne cargo ship was part of a coastal convoy from Sydney to Brisbane when it was struck by a torpedo on Anzac Day in 1943.

A very fast ship in the day, the Limerick struggled to slow down to the pace of the convoy and ultimately proved too big a target whilst she was zigzagging behind the slower ships.

Two crew members lost their lives in the attack, including William Rush and John Willmott.

It wasn't the only vessel lost during the most intense Japanese offensive against shipping along our coast, and because of strict Government censorship laws most Australians were unaware of the kind of damage being wrought.

The Wollongbar II fell victim to a different Japanese sub on April 29 off Crescent Head while on a trip from Byron Bay to Sydney with a load of butter and bacon.

Its captain, Charles Benson, had delayed his arrival into Byron Bay because he was looking for survivors of the Limerick.

But the rugged natures of the coast also saw thousands of vessels meet their end.

Perhaps one of the most commonly known shipwrecks is that of the SS Wollongbar, known as 'The Wreck', which lies just north of the seawall and Main Beach car park in Byron Bay.

It is now a popular surf spot.

On 14 May 1921, Wollongbar (Capt. James Hercules Hunter) was on voyage from Byron Bay to Sydney with a cargo of butter, bananas, bacon & sundries, when she was lost off Byron Bay.

Several other vessels were blown ashore on Belongil Beach, Byron Bay during an extreme gale on July 7, 1889, including Bannockburn, Fawn, Hastings, and Spurwing.

Tassie II

The Tassie III, a 120 tonne steel ship requisitioned by the US Army and carrying condemned ammunition was sunk in Byron Bay.

It came into Byron Bay on the night of June 8, 1945 seeking safe harbour anchor from a storm.

During the night the ship dragged its anchor and beached.

On the following high tide the ship re-floated and washed up against the "old jetty".

As the weather became rougher the Tassie III broke some of the jetty piles.

The stumps of the piles penetrated the hull and the vessel sank.

The wreck was inspected and it was decided that there was no likelihood of the cargo being exposed or thrown up on the beach.

The Byron Bay Historical Society reports the ship and the remaining ammunition was blown up where it lay.

Although no crew of the Tassie III were killed, there was a sad sequel to the wreck in July 1945 as several young children were injured and one boy died when munitions they had taken from the ship exploded.

Tallow Beach

Up until 1864 the seven kilometre long stretch of beach extending south from Cape Byron to Broken Head was unnamed.

The Byron Bay Historical Society states: "It became Tallow Beach that year after a large amount of tallow (rendered animal fat - but usually beef or mutton fat) highly valued at that time to make soap, candles and lubricants was washed up on the shores of the beaches either side of Cape Byron".

"It represented the cargo of the 100 tonne schooner Volunteer that was sailing from Baffle Creek in Queensland to Sydney carrying 114 casks of tallow.

"The ship was caught in an easterly gale as it passed Cape Byron in the night and was driven on to the jagged rocks at the foot of the Cape and totally wrecked with the loss of all lives.

"Some of the tallow was washed ashore still in the original casks and was later salvaged and "exported" from the beach.

The contents of the broken casks floated and came ashore as small pieces and lumps where it melted in the hot sun, coated the sand grains and pebbles then solidified in the cool nights or when covered by sea water until it eventually decomposed.

"Hence the name Tallow Beach."

Tallow beach, Byron Bay Photo : Mireille Merlet-Shaw/The Northern Star Mireille Merlet-Shaw

For many communities the wrecks are permanent reminders of the power of the sea, for others it is a memorial to those who perished.