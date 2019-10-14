Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The house in Stephen St, Harristown where an unconscious man was rescued by fire crews. Picture: Kevin Farmer
The house in Stephen St, Harristown where an unconscious man was rescued by fire crews. Picture: Kevin Farmer
News

Unconscious man pulled from burning Harristown home

Tara Miko
14th Oct 2019 9:00 AM | Updated: 1:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIREFIGHTERS saved the life of a Harristown man found unconscious in his home which caught alight early last night.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the Stephen St home shortly before 7pm to find a blaze contained to one corner of the worker's cottage.

Firefighters quickly went into action extinguishing the blaze when they found a man, 56, unconscious inside the property.

Crews carried the man to safety outside where he was treated by Queensland Ambulance paramedics.

He was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition suffering smoke inhalation and airway burns.

QFES station officer Scott Frame told 7 News the rescue was a "really good outcome".

"It's not easy going into a super heated building and through thick smoke to look for someone," he told the network.

"To save a life is just wonderful and that's the reason that we're in the job."

It's understood the fire was contained to one area of the home.

Fire investigators returned to the property this morning in an effort to determine the cause of the fire.

harristown house fire queensland fire and emergency services toowoomba toowoomba hospital
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'INCREDIBLE': 30+ killer whales surround boat off Ballina

    'INCREDIBLE': 30+ killer whales surround boat off Ballina

    Environment THE killer whales separated a humpback calf from its mother and devoured it, as passengers watched in awe. WATCH THE VIDEOS.

    Evans Head and Casino RSM clubs propose merger to save money

    premium_icon Evans Head and Casino RSM clubs propose merger to save money

    News Amalgamation planned for the two largest clubs in Richmond Valley

    Casino woman's 30-minute tirade at cops during arrest

    premium_icon Casino woman's 30-minute tirade at cops during arrest

    News The woman later ripped up in the mattress in her police cell

    Fan reunion for popular drama TV series coming to Lismore

    premium_icon Fan reunion for popular drama TV series coming to Lismore

    Whats On Tickets on sale for reunion event for Logie Award-winning series