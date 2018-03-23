Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Richmond Valley Council, Casino.
Richmond Valley Council, Casino. Jasmine Burke
Environment

'Uncertainty' over future of waste on the Northern Rivers

JASMINE BURKE
by
23rd Mar 2018 9:00 AM

LOOKING offshore, in some countries garbage bins are a "thing of the past" and one Richmond Valley councillor said it's something to consider here.

Councillor Jill Lyons made the comment during a discussion on waste in Richmond Valley Council's monthly meeting this week.

Given the changes to the quality control placed on waste products taken by China and a ban on various categories of recyclables and solid waste, council members made a request that the General Manager prepare a report for a future meeting outlining the potential impacts of these changes to council's waste business and what council is doing to manage the risks of these changes.

Mayor Robert Mustow said there will have to be a rethink on what is done with the region's waste in the wake of China's ban on recyclables and solid waste.

He said impacts still aren't quite clear what will happen.

"This isn't just a local issue its going to be regional and state... there's been talks for many years about a regional waste facility and maybe in years to come that may have to come to fruition," Cr Mustow said.

General manager Vaughan Macdonald said he received information about Queensland potentially bringing in a levy which could "significantly impact" local landfill.

"The NSW Government has release a package to support local councils which is $47 million to support recycling in NSW," he said.

"It's a one-off package to support local government and industry to respond to China's national sword policy.

"There's a fair bit of uncertainty with waste and we are very focused on monitoring that."

northern rivers council richmond valley council
Lismore Northern Star
14-year-old lifesaver's amazing act of kindness

14-year-old lifesaver's amazing act of kindness

Community A BALLINA teenager has gone out of his way to help an elderly woman enjoy the simple pleasure of a swim at the beach.

  • 23rd Mar 2018 10:31 AM
Man charged after allegedly filming in public toilet

Man charged after allegedly filming in public toilet

Crime POLICE allegedly located a mobile phone on the man containing images

Farewell to Alstonville legend and 'true gentleman'

Farewell to Alstonville legend and 'true gentleman'

News "Alstonville will never be the same” after the death of Tinny Fuller

Illegal campers, you are not welcome

Illegal campers, you are not welcome

Council News Two local spots attract 60 people a day

  • 23rd Mar 2018 9:00 AM

Local Partners