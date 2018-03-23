'Uncertainty' over future of waste on the Northern Rivers

LOOKING offshore, in some countries garbage bins are a "thing of the past" and one Richmond Valley councillor said it's something to consider here.

Councillor Jill Lyons made the comment during a discussion on waste in Richmond Valley Council's monthly meeting this week.

Given the changes to the quality control placed on waste products taken by China and a ban on various categories of recyclables and solid waste, council members made a request that the General Manager prepare a report for a future meeting outlining the potential impacts of these changes to council's waste business and what council is doing to manage the risks of these changes.

Mayor Robert Mustow said there will have to be a rethink on what is done with the region's waste in the wake of China's ban on recyclables and solid waste.

He said impacts still aren't quite clear what will happen.

"This isn't just a local issue its going to be regional and state... there's been talks for many years about a regional waste facility and maybe in years to come that may have to come to fruition," Cr Mustow said.

General manager Vaughan Macdonald said he received information about Queensland potentially bringing in a levy which could "significantly impact" local landfill.

"The NSW Government has release a package to support local councils which is $47 million to support recycling in NSW," he said.

"It's a one-off package to support local government and industry to respond to China's national sword policy.

"There's a fair bit of uncertainty with waste and we are very focused on monitoring that."