Uncertain future for Ballina youth centre

FUTURE UNCERTAIN: Ballina youth workers Joanne Irwin and Abe Stewart, are calling on community support to keep the B Space youth centre in Ballina going following the collapse of FSG Australia. Graham Broadhead

WITH the collapse of FSG Australia, the future of the Ballina youth centre is now uncertain.

But the youth workers who have operated the Swift St centre called B Space plan to work voluntarily to keep the centre open at least one day per week.

They are calling on community support while they try and set up a not-for-profit organisation to provide more long-term security to the centre which is utilised by about 100 youth each week.

Abe Stewart has been the director for youth for FSG Australia, but his position ended on June 30 with the collapse of FSG Australia.

B Space has been opened for three years, but the Ballina Shire Council-owned building has been on site for many years, provided for use as a youth centre.

The centre is used for weekday programs like a jam night each Monday, and for school holiday programs.

Mr Stewart said the school holiday programs won't be run in the upcoming vacation, but volunteers will keep the centre open on Friday evenings.

"The kids (who use the centre) are wondering what they are going to do,” he said.

He said the centre provided a safe space for youth, and alternative to being on the street and potentially being in danger or getting themselves into trouble.

He said the centre also provided a space for youth to go to if they were in need, with staff providing food and clothing, and even helping youth get to things like medical appointments.

The centre caters for youth aged 12 to 24, with seven staff and about 20 volunteers.

Last Friday, there was an indication another organisation was showing interest in taking over the youth centre.

A Ballina Shire Council spokepserson confirmed any change of use for the building from a youth centre would firstly have to be approved by council.

Mr Stewart said the changes at the youth centre would not affect the breakfast smoothie program which the centre runs, with volunteer help, at Ballina Coast High School.

If anyone would like to support the youth centre, email bspaceyouth@gmail.com.