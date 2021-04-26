Menu
Brian Donaldson was convicted with cattle theft.
News

’Unbelievable’ reason man cut calves’ ears

Aisling Brennan
26th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
A Casino farmer convicted of stealing calves and cruelly cutting their ears has lost his appeal in Lismore District Court.

Brian John Donaldson, 36, was sentenced in November after he was found guilty of stealing five calves from a Myrtle Creek property in May 2019.

Donaldson was also found guilty of applying a brand, in this case attaching national identification tags to the cattle’s ears, without the stock owner’s consent earlier in 2020.

He had been found guilty of keeping the five calves after finding them on his property.

The court heard he had removed large parts of their ears to remove their identifying tags to attach his own electronic ear tags to the calves.

He then took them to the Casino Saleyards, where he worked, and tried to sell them while claiming he was the owner by signing an industry declaration form and applying identifying tags to their ears.

However, after speaking with a co-worker who raised questions about the cattle’s ears, Donaldson admitted they were his neighbour’s and the cattle were returned to their rightful owner.

Judge Jeffery McLennan on Friday upheld the original ruling, stating the circumstantial evidence was “compelling and overwhelming”

Judge McLennan said Donaldson’s explanations for why he’d marked the calves to allow them to be identified later by the rightful owner was “inherently unbelievable”.

Donaldson will carry out his sentence of a conditional release order for 12 months for stealing the cattle.

The other charge of applying a brand to the animal without the knowledge of the owner were dealt with under Section 10A and dismissed.

Originally published as ’Unbelievable’ reason man cut calves’ ears

casino crime casino saleyards cattle theft lismore district court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

