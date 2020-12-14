UNBELIEVABLE: Drivers dangerously ignore vital flood rule

Dulguigan Rd in North Tumbulgum was closed due to flooding on Monday December 14, 2020. Picture: Liana Boss

IT’S a simple message: if it’s flooded, forget it.

But some motorists on the Northern Rivers seem to be forgetting, or disregarding, this important mantra.

NSW State Emergency Service Incident Controller Steve Patterson took to social media to provide an update on the severe weather impacting the region this afternoon.

During his address, Mr Patterson reiterated the need for people to stay out of flood waters.

“We’d ask all members of the community that they do not enter flood water,” Mr Patterson said.

“If you are driving and there is water across the road, do not attempt to drive through that water.

“Floodwaters, quite often, will actually hide road surface damage which includes potholes and sinkholes.”

But the message hasn’t been sinking in for everyone.

Today, while Dulguigan Rd in North Tumbulgum was closed because of water across the road, some motorists were still taking their chances.

Drivers ignore warnings about floodwaters: Some motorists on the Northern Rivers seem to be forgetting, or disregarding, the important mantra: "if it's flooded, forget it".

This is despite that location being familiar with tragedy.

Strong winds repeatedly blew over a “road closed” sign but it was still visible to motorists, who had to swerve around it to enter floodwaters.

A short distance away in the Tweed River, an entire tree could be seen floating at speed downstream.

Mr Patterson said even pedestrians should assume floodwaters are treacherous.

“Quite often those waters will contain debris, sewerage and dead animal carcasses,” he said.

He said floodwater is often much deeper, and flowing much faster, than it initially appears to be.

Ms Patterson said the region could expect to see further heavy falls overnight.

“Overnight Sunday night we saw steady rainfall across the Northern Rivers area and the current forecasts are that we will see that rainfall increase over Monday, Monday night and through Tuesday,” he said.

“That rainfall brings with it the risk of flash flooding across roads, inundation low-lying areas and certainly the potential for creeks and rivers to continue to rise.”

If you need SES assistance phone 132 500 or in an emergency, phone Triple 0.