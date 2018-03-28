Unauthorised, unregistered firearms land woman in court

A woman has faced court over the alleged possession of unauthorised firearms.

A NORTHERN Rivers woman charged with possessing unauthorised firearms will face court again next month.

Natasha Egypt Reen Searle, 43, faced Lismore Local Court via video link on Monday.

Defence solicitor Thomas Trembath asked for the matter to be adjourned until after Ms Searle faces separate charges in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday.

Ms Searle - who lives in Southport, Queensland - faced two charges of possessing an unauthorised firearm, two counts of possessing an unregistered firearm and possessing ammunition without holding a licence.

Police allegedly found a .177 calibre GAMP single shot air pistol and another air gun in Ms Searle's possession at Drake on May 31, 2016.

Ms Searle has lodged no pleas in relation to the matter and remains in custody.

She is due to face Tweed Heads Local Court again on April 9.