Talented artist thought he was being scammed by gallery

Lennox Head artist Mark Waller in his studio on the Far North Coast.

Lennox Head artist Mark Waller in his studio on the Far North Coast. Marc Stapelberg

WHEN you step inside his Lennox Head studio, it's clear art and the ocean are enshrined in equal measure in Mark Waller's life.

It should therefore come as no surprise when the award-winning painter attracted the interest of an art gallery in the Mediterranean.

But when Artion Galleries first contacted Mr Waller a few months ago, showing interest in buying some of his work for their Cyprus branch, his first thought was that it must be a hoax.

After some lengthy research and discussions with the gallery, the award-winning painter recently sold three of his works to the gallery group.

While many artists have their work on consignment in galleries - being paid only when an artwork is subsequently sold - Mr Waller was sought out for his beautiful coastal scenes.

Mr Waller said this up-front purchase would pave the way for an "ongoing relationship" with the gallery group, which was based in Geneva, Switzerland and along with Cyprus has galleries in Greece.

The three works Artion purchased from Mr Waller were from a series of aerials - inspired from satellite images and his own imagination - from his time capturing "beautiful, desolate" scenes in Western Australia.

"I did a whole series of aerial pieces looking down on the coast when I spent a bit of time in Western Australia," he said.

"I went online and had a look at the terrain in Cyprus and noticed... the water looks like a similar clarity."

He said the scenes could be from "anywhere in the Mediterranean", save for the red soil.

Mr Waller said it was heartening to have a gallery approach him directly, a rare experience that goes against the stereotype of a struggling artist chasing work.

"Usually developing a relationship with a gallery involves you approaching them," he said.

"I'm hoping if they sell them really quickly they'll buy more... rather than them sitting them for a while."

After a recent battle with stage four metastasised melanoma, he has found a fresh appreciation for his life of painting and surfing and the opportunities that had offered him.

It had seen Mr Waller given about nine months to live, but given he's spent his life doing what he loves, Mr Waller said he had been forced to come to terms with the prospect he wouldn't survive the disease.

After being told he's now tumour-free, Mr Waller said he couldn't help but to have a fresh perspective on art and life.

"I can't grieve for someone who loses their life, but I can grieve for someone who wastes their life," he said.

"Every experience now, is sublime.

"I sort of walked this cancer path happy to stay, happy to go ... because I was given nine months.

"That's because I've spent my whole life here, painting."

While his works are technically spectacular, Mr Waller writes off his work as "unashamedly pretty pictures".

But that's not without value.

"Painting's kind of a celebration of life," he said.

"When you think about it, it's ridiculous to think you can make a living with coloured goo and a hairy stick."

Mr Waller has had his work exhibited across the country and internationally.

His awards include five first prizes in the Southern Cross Arts Festival, three firsts in the Casino Art Award and a host of other finalist accolades over the years.

He also creates video painting tutorials under the account Explore Acrylics on Youtube.

For more information about Mr Waller and his work, visit markwaller.com.au.