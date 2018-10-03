Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Is it time for an ambulance station on the Plateau?
Is it time for an ambulance station on the Plateau? Cathy Adams
News

'Unacceptable': Does Alstonville need an ambulance station?

3rd Oct 2018 2:00 PM

A PETITION has been launched in an effort to get an ambulance station for the Plateau villages of Alstonville and Wollongbar.

Ballina MP Tamara Smith said an ambulance station for the region was "long overdue”.

"Currently Alstonville and Wollongbar rely on Ballina and Lismore for their ambulance service, which means that in the best case scenario you will be waiting 15-20 minutes for an ambulance,” she said.

"In some of the worst cases, people have waited upwards of 45 minutes for an ambulance.

"Seconds count when it comes to medical emergencies, especially cases of cardiac arrest where resuscitation is seen as futile after 20 minutes without effective CPR.

"Alstonville and Wollongbar have a combined population of over 8000 residents, while smaller towns like Yamba and Maclean have their own ambulance stations.

"It seems like madness to me that the state government does not see a local ambulance service for Alstonville and Wollongbar as being justified.

"The local Fire and Rescue crew do an amazing job in responding to medical emergencies, but they are not able to transport patients, which means in most cases an ambulance is still going to be called out.

"If an ambulance has to drive 20 minutes out to Alstonville or Wollongbar it also creates potentially deadly wait times for Lismore and Ballina, it's an unacceptable level of risk for such a large population.”

Ms Smith has set up an online petition for residents to sign at www.tamarasmith.org.au/ambulanceforalstonville

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    $8 million tender awarded for new sport centre

    premium_icon $8 million tender awarded for new sport centre

    Council News A STATE-OF-THE-ART two-court indoor sports facility will adjoin a building under construction by the at the Ballina Coast High School site.

    The last service has been held, what next for church?

    The last service has been held, what next for church?

    News The final service on Sunday was emotional

    Naked men, beautiful landscapes: Your must-have calendar

    Naked men, beautiful landscapes: Your must-have calendar

    News Not just good to look at, this project is also about mental health

    • 3rd Oct 2018 2:00 PM
    Stolen bottle of alcohol leads to string of charges

    Stolen bottle of alcohol leads to string of charges

    Crime A man was not happy when police issued him with court notice

    • 3rd Oct 2018 12:51 PM

    Local Partners