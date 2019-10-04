Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The United Nations has called on the Northern Territory to raise the age of criminal responsibility and “explicitly prohibit” the use of force, including restraints, on children in detention.
The United Nations has called on the Northern Territory to raise the age of criminal responsibility and “explicitly prohibit” the use of force, including restraints, on children in detention.
Crime

UN calls for ban on use of force, restraints on children

by JASON WALLS
4th Oct 2019 4:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE United Nations has called on the Northern Territory to raise the age of criminal responsibility and "explicitly prohibit" the use of force, including restraints, on children in detention.

In a report released on Friday, the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child urged Australia to "bring its child justice system fully into line" with the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

In response, Territory Families Minister Dale Wakefield said the NT Government had invested in early intervention, family support and community-based justice programs.

Ms Wakefield said the government's supported bail and back on track programs were keeping kids out of jail and partnerships with indigenous organisations were tackling the systemic issue of overrepresentation.

"Our youth justice reforms ensure that young people face the consequences of their actions in a way that puts them on a pathway to be better citizens, not better criminals - breaking the cycle of crime," she said.

children crime juvenile justice un

Top Stories

    Is this the worst disabled toilet in Australia?

    premium_icon Is this the worst disabled toilet in Australia?

    Community The toilet was marked as disabled on the National Public Toilet map and there was a disabled sign outside the toilet

    Gun used in attempted Lismore robbery

    premium_icon Gun used in attempted Lismore robbery

    Crime A Ballina man faced court on Friday charged with armed robbery

    No magpies to be shot in Casino, police confirm

    premium_icon No magpies to be shot in Casino, police confirm

    Crime Despite complaint, there are no plans to kill any magpies

    Drake urgently needs donations of water

    Drake urgently needs donations of water

    Community The creeks are dry and water tanks contaminated