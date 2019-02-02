Umpire, top junior take further strides

ALBERT Park in Lismore will hear the sound of bat on ball again when Far North Coast softball resumes today.

But while most players were enjoying the summer break, two association members travelled further afield, making great strides in their softball careers.

Jay Gibson, 30, was awarded his Level 7 umpiring certificate by Softball Australia at the Under-19 national women's and men's championships.

Gibson has been umpiring at a national level for 10 years after he started playing the sport as an 11-year-old.

He discovered a passion for umpiring after playing in an Under-14 state championship, watching the professionalism of the NSW umpires.

With his skills behind the plate or umpiring a base, Gibson attended the 2017 junior women's world championships in the US as one of two Australian umpires.

He still officiates locally and offers guidance to young up-and-coming umpires.

Lachlan Coe, 13, travelled to Canberra for the Australian Under-15 boys regional softball championship.

Lachlan was in the NSW Country Gold team, which had players from Tamworth, Newcastle, Orange and Wagga.

They performed at a high standard, upsetting several teams to finish equal third.

Lachlan made a number of sensational outs from the outfield and second base.

Well known locally for his big hitting, Lachlan continued this form in the batter's box into the championships.

NSW Country went down to the overall winners Queensland Storm 16-5 in the semi-finals.

In the Far North Coast competition, Division Red has been split with Ballina Sharks, Casino, Dodgers Demons, Goon-ellabah Gunnas, Rous Rangers and Rous Warriors remaining in the top grade.

Moving down to Division Black are Ballina Hammerheads, Byron Bay Redsox, Woodburn Wonders and Workers Wild Turkeys.

Division Grey will continue to consist of Ballina Gummies, Rous Rascals, Rous Rogues and Workers Mighty Ducks.