Short robbed of ton but deserves Aussie audition

D'Arcy Short of the Hobart Hurricanes during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between the Melbourne Stars and the Hobart Hurricanes at the MCG in Melbourne, Monday, January 14, 2019. (AAP Image/George Salpigtidis) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP

D'Arcy Short of the Hobart Hurricanes during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between the Melbourne Stars and the Hobart Hurricanes at the MCG in Melbourne, Monday, January 14, 2019. (AAP Image/George Salpigtidis) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP

Australia has just 12 ODIs left to finetune its batting plans for this year's World Cup defence in England.

D'Arcy Short deserves a decent audition in plenty of those games.

Short was a surprise omission from the 14-man squad currently taking on India but the destructive dazzler should be on the plane for next month's return series against Virat Kohli's men.

Short's ball striking at the MCG on Monday night was as clean a display of hitting as you will see, setting up Hobart's 59-run win against the Melbourne Stars.

It was out of the Adam Gilchrist playbook, with power produced from an easy and effortless swing of the bat.

The opener finished unbeaten on 96 (57) and it was as if his bat only had a middle.

The umpires cost Short the summer's first century in the men's league with a leg glance played through his legs reaching the rope but incorrectly given as leg byes.

D'Arcy Short was in blistering form for the Hurricanes against the Stars. Picture: Getty Images

It was Short's fourth score of at least 90 runs in the BBL. No other player has achieved that feat three times and he is now the tournament's leading run-scorer.

As Shane Warne said on Fox Cricket, Short also offers handy wrist spin and it is becoming increasingly evident you spin to win with the white ball.

Warne was validated when Short went and bowled Stars opener Ben Dunk with his first ball, his fifth scalp for the summer.

World Cup host England has scored 300-plus in 42 per cent of its games since the 2015 tournament.

So, who would you back to aggressively bat Australia past such mega totals? Short or, say, Usman Khawaja?

Warne was certain last night it was the Hurricanes matchwinner. Short flushed and punched 12 boundaries as he and Matthew Wade put on their seventh 50-run partnership, a BBL record.

As for Australian players of the future, keep an eye on Hobart quick Riley Meredith, 22. He sizzles them through and has just about been the find of the season.

It hasn't been a great Big Bash for the umpires. On Monday night Jackson Bird was incorrectly pinged for a front foot no-ball, despite planting his shoe safely behind the crease.

The blunder gave Short a free hit and Ricky Ponting noted that could be the difference between winning and losing in T20 cricket.

Short was then robbed a rare ton by the leg byes blunder while Perth Scorcher Michael Klinger was dismissed off the seventh ball of an over - yes, the seventh ball - on Sunday night. Adelaide Strikers withdrew their appeal of a James Pattinson run out in the first game of the summer after the third umpire got it wrong and last week Short walked agains

t the Renegades after the umpire shook his head at an appeal for a clear catch of his glove. It's a tough gig, umpiring. Let's hope the worst of it is behind us.

Every Test, ODI, T20I, and BBL match live & ad-break free during play. SIGN UP NOW!