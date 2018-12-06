UM leader vs blogger: Final part of hearing under way

Esther Rockett outside of court during the trial earlier this year.

A FINAL hearing of a defamation case brought by Universal Medicine founder Serge Benhayon against blogger Esther Rockett is due to begin soon.

The hearing, before Justice J Lonergan, is expected to begin after 10am.

The Northern Star understands Justice Lonergan may reserve final judgment on the matter to a later date.

Today's hearing comes after a six-week defamation trial before a four person jury, who found many of Ms Rockett's claims to be true, including that Mr Benhayon is the "leader of a socially harmful cult".

It's expected some legal issues, costs and a bid for Ms Rockett to be able to use documents tendered to the court to garner potential legislative action against Universal Medicine will be discussed.

The hearing is taking place at Sydney's Supreme Court.