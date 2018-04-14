'Ultra-realistic' training for Lismore firefighters

RESCUE READY: New South Wales Fire & Rescue crews from Lismore participated in breathing apparatus re-qualification using a special training vehicle which is in the region during the Commonwealth Games.

RESCUE READY: New South Wales Fire & Rescue crews from Lismore participated in breathing apparatus re-qualification using a special training vehicle which is in the region during the Commonwealth Games. Alison Paterson

SMOKE is pouring out of a granny flat as the fire truck roars up on code one, with lights flashing and sirens blaring.

Without missing a beat, firefighters from Lismore's D-Platoon, who are already wearing their personal protection gear, calmly don breathing apparatus.

As the driver flakes out the fire hose, another tests the line to make sure they can put the wet stuff on the hot stuff, then he and a colleague bear the charged line and enter the smoking building.

Kneeling at the front door, they cautiously look through the entrance and activate their thermal imaging camera.

According to Fire & Rescue NSW Lismore Station Officer Ian Grimwood, there are people trapped inside.

He said the firefighters will search the unit attempt to quickly locate and remove them from the burning structure.

As his radio crackles with an incident report from the firefighters inside, indicating they have located an adult and a child, Station Officer Grimwood directs the rescue while overseeing the operation of the fire truck which is pumping water to provide protection.

Thankfully, this is not a real burning home.

Instead the emergency services workers are participating in an ultra-realistic mobile training facility, complete with smoke and low visibility, to refresh their skills.

Moments later the pair exit the training simulator, each carrying a weighted dummy representing an adult and child.

Station Officer Grimwood said it was critical to have access to the training facility so when the chips were down, his people were prepared.

He said using a semi-trailer which is divided into a room space meant firefighters could practise in an ultra-real environment.

"It's as realistic as we can make it,” he said of the training.

"This truck is an excellent training tool.”

He said another excellent piece of equipment is a TIC (thermal imaging camera), which gives a similar effect to night-vision goggles.

The TIC allows rescuers to more quickly locate people who may be unconscious due to injury or smoke inhalation.

NSW F&R instructor Gary Springer said the truck was far more than a training simulator.

"It is also a response unit for any major incident such as a truck accident,” he said.

"As well as six fully encapsulated suits, 12 breathing apparatus sets and 24 spare BA cylinders, it is well equipped with Hazmat equipment and decontamination showers.”

Mr Springer, who is attached to the NSW F&R training college in Alexandria, said the truck was in the region to also provide support for emergency service works during the Commonwealth Games.

"We have been to full-time fire stations at Tweed Heads, Coraki, Lismore, and Goonellabah,” he said.

"One the way back to Sydney, it will also visit fire stations along the way including Grafton.”