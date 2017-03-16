30°
Lifestyle

Ultra-rare Jack Brabham race cars discovered in Alstonville

Hamish Broome
| 17th Mar 2017 4:30 AM
Brian King, of Wollongbar, has spent years collected an enviable collection of unique and vintage cars.
Brian King, of Wollongbar, has spent years collected an enviable collection of unique and vintage cars. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN UNASSUMING shed on an Alstonville property has revealed one the of rarest collections in motorsport history, and set the scene for a multi-million dollar auction this weekend.

Two ultra-rare cars built by Australia's legendary F1 pioneer, Jack Brabham, are just the tip of the iceberg in collector Brian King's astonishing race car collection.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The iconic vehicles had two visiting auctioneers in 'disbelief' when they visited Mr King's property last month.

"We just though he had a few Ford Escorts," said Bill Freeman, the senior auctioneer at Gold-Coast-based Lloyds Auctions.

"We walked in and the first thing we when he pulled back the doors were 50 very rare petrol bowsers dating back to the early 20th century.

"Then he pulled the covers off a Formula 3 Brabham car, which is believed to be the most successful Brabham car ever built."

Another cover revealed a second, even more valuable Brabham car - a one-of-a-kind prototype built between 1966 and 1967. Brabham had just won the F1 world championship in 1966.

"It has a rare Cosworth engine... Cosworth only made three of these engines, they gave one to Jack Brabham, they don't know where the other one is, and the third one is sitting in the Cosworth museum in Britain," Mr Freeman said.

"These are moments that you dream about. This is like Indiana Jones stuff."

And the surprises weren't over - Mr King, an engineer by trade, also had a phenomenal set of US-made Indy cars - a 1950 Sampson, a 1947 Kurtis Kraft Offenhauser midget, a 1974 Edmunds VW 'El Toro Garage' car, and a 1985 Chevy-powered Watson.

 

"These cars are like they have just been made brand new... you could shave in the paintwork," Mr Freeman said.

And yet the owner himself is rather modest about his grand collection.

The auction comes about as a result of a lifestyle change, with Mr King and his wife opting to downsize and move back to Canberra after a 10 year stint on the Northern Rivers.

"I will be upset when all these cars go," he admitted, adding he was keeping just two cars "so I will have something to look at".

The auction at noon on Saturday will be broadcast to the world via the internet where anyone can bid.

Mr Freeman said interest in the collection was global.

"We've had to man our phones 24 hours a day, I was getting calls last night at 2.30 in the morning from California.

"We expect these cars to be very strong, we expect them to get serious in the six figures and it goes from there."

"To have this collection in Alstonville is unheard of. You might find one or two cars, we've found at least five very rare internationally important cars."

 

 

Brian King, of Wollongbar, has spent years collected an enviable collection of unique and vintage cars.
Brian King, of Wollongbar, has spent years collected an enviable collection of unique and vintage cars. Marc Stapelberg

The King's Garage Collection is available for viewing on Friday and Saturday morning before going under the hammer at noon.

The address is 496 Pearces Creek Rd, Alstonville, on the corner of Willowbank Drive, with entry to the garage on Willowbank Drive.

It's open from 10am to 4pm on Friday and from 8am on Saturday. Bidding on every item starts at $1.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  classic cars jack brabham motorsport northern rivers quirky

Just In

Beach doof party organiser fined $8000

Beach doof party organiser fined $8000

"THE party goers trampled the sensitive dunes and left rubbish, including broken glass. Plus there was a high fire risk and a total fire ban in place."

WEATHER WATCH: Northern Rivers in for wild weekend

SES and police were on hand to assist a driver who got into trouble near Corndale and Bexhill on Corndale Road.

Another trough off the north coast is forecast to develop tosay

Current road closures across Northern Rivers

Do not enter floodwater for any reason.

Road closures are still in place around the region

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Local Partners

The flathead and bream are biting

FISHING report: Take a look at what's biting around the region.

Tribute to working dogs almost ready for public

HOW THIS?: Small prototype of the Bonalbo dog statue.

Working cattle dog statue will be officially unveiled on April 8

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Mark Swivel's dad jokes are actually quite funny

HIT: Self confessed 'artisanal humorist', Mark Swivel.

Don't believe us? Find out this weekend

Willie Watson, the one you should know about

TOURING: Willie Watson.

Playing in Mullumbimby this weekend

Video shows Prince William gyrating with blondes

NEW video from Prince William’s notorious ski trip has emerged showing the future King dirty dancing with his hand on a woman's waist.

Todd Sampson puts his faith in science to the test

Todd Sampson in a scene from the TV series Todd Sampson's Life on the Line.

Gruen favourite creates another science series that’s fun to watch.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Celeb chef and MKR judge Colin is coming to the Coast

The MKR judge is heading back to the region for a good cause

Money raised at the event will go to Rally for a Cause.

Elton John concert's good for business

Carole Henry with her extra Elton John tickets that she plans to put towards an accommodation package.

Many accommodation providers are already sold out.

Umbilical Brothers put their spin on Disney stories

The Umbilical Brothers star in the new season of the children's TV series The Book of Once Upon A Time on Disney Jr.

COMEDY duo joins new season of The Book of Once Upon A Time.

Mark Swivel's dad jokes are actually quite funny

HIT: Self confessed 'artisanal humorist', Mark Swivel.

Don't believe us? Find out this weekend

A VERY UNEXPECTED FIND, A TRULY MAGICAL PLACE

1 Seery Road, Kippenduff 2469

Rural 1 1 2 $365,000

Even the name conjures up thoughts of mystical places long forgotten, "Kippenduff" only 69 Km from Casino, 100 km from Yamba or Lismore makes for a great escape...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 UNDER OFFER!

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 UNDER OFFER!

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

Tastefully Renovated Character Home

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $695,000

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

EXCLUSIVE: $41 million play haven proponents speak out

Aerial photograph of Ballina looking south. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star

Beef barons behind Ringtank Pty Ltd break silence

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

DA Plans for the Rainbow Cafe are on public display

NEW VISION: A digital impression of the new Rainbow Cafe.

New and old elements in the reborn Rainbow.

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!