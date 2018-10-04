Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Ulmarra harassed by more truckies
News

ULMARRA: Some truckies will never learn...

Jenna Thompson
by
4th Oct 2018 1:54 PM

TRUCK drivers travelling through Ulmarra at night are at it again harassing its residents.

The CCTV footage, which was shared to the Australian Trucking Association, shows one truck driver repeatedly tooting their horn as they enter Ulmarra. 

A second truck is heard sounding their horn for an extended period of time toward the end of the footage.

For months, Ulmarra residents have had to endure a small handful of rogue truck drivers intent on disturbing the peace through harassment such as this latest example.

In response to this, one resident installed a CCTV camera to capture the behaviour.

Last month, one truck driver was caught in the act by Highway Patrol. 

Related Items

harrassment let's not wait lets not wait truck driver ulmarra
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Serge Benhayon not a 'charlatan', court told

    premium_icon Serge Benhayon not a 'charlatan', court told

    News Lawyer says Universal Medicine founder sincerely believes his teachings and does not make medical claims

    • 4th Oct 2018 2:43 PM
    Car and boat 'well alight' on Summerland Way

    Car and boat 'well alight' on Summerland Way

    News Traffic is affected in both directions as emergency services respond

    • 4th Oct 2018 2:08 PM
    GIG GUIDE: Entertainment for everyone

    premium_icon GIG GUIDE: Entertainment for everyone

    Whats On From Dandyman to a 1990s Uke Night

    Feed bags are the latest fashion

    premium_icon Feed bags are the latest fashion

    Business From plain old feed bags to best selling carriers

    • 4th Oct 2018 2:00 PM

    Local Partners