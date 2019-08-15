Menu
Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn has vowed to halt a No-Deal Brexit
Politics

UK's Labour aiming to halt no-deal Brexit

by Kate Holton
15th Aug 2019 8:38 AM

BRITAIN'S opposition Labour Party has vowed to call a vote of no-confidence in Boris Johnson's government as soon as it believes it can win it and will seek to form a temporary government under leader Jeremy Corbyn to delay Brexit.

Prime Minister Johnson has promised to take Britain out of the European Union by October 31, with or without a deal, setting the scene for a showdown in parliament where lawmakers are opposed to a divorce without a transition agreement.

In a letter to party leaders and other senior politicians, Corbyn said his "strictly time-limited temporary government" would delay Britain's departure from the EU beyond October 31 and hold a general election.

He said Labour would campaign in the election to hold a second referendum on the Brexit terms, including an option as to whether the country should remain in the bloc three years after it voted to leave.

"This government has no mandate for No Deal, and the 2016 EU referendum provided no mandate for No Deal," Corbyn said in the letter to other opposition party leaders, and high profile cross-party politicians.

"I therefore intend to table a vote of no confidence at the earliest opportunity when we can be confident of success."

Lawmakers return from their summer break on September 3, reconvening for a battle over Brexit that will determine the fortunes of the world's fifth-largest economy.

Johnson, who led the 2016 campaign to leave the EU, has staked his premiership on getting Britain out by October 31, prompting politicians from all sides to try to stop him.

Were Johnson's government to lose a no-confidence vote, lawmakers would have a 14-day period to try to form a new administration, otherwise a general election would be called which could be held after the October 31 exit date.

Parliamentary votes have shown there is a small majority against a no-deal Brexit and Corbyn, a low-key Remain campaigner during the 2016 referendum, has come under pressure from his own side to step up efforts to prevent it from happening.

Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty
