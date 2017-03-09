27°
Uganda or bust! Northern Rivers woman ready to take you there

Samantha Elley
| 9th Mar 2017 12:11 PM
Casino's Jo Wigg with Uganda's Minister for Tourism, Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi
Casino's Jo Wigg with Uganda's Minister for Tourism, Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi

UGANDA may not be at the top of your list as a tourist destination, but Joanne Wigg will be working to change that.

The Casino resident has had somewhat of a 'missional' love affair with the African nation since her first visit there back in 2013.

"In the last five years I've been to Uganda every year,” she said.

Her first trip was to the small village of Buhoma as a volunteer to help renovate some schools.

Her curiosity got the better of her and she travelled to check out more of the country and even had a tour of a hospital in Bwindi.

A safety auditor by trade Ms Wigg immediately saw many needs that turned into projects, including providing the hospital with hygienic equipment, water filters and nutritional programs to name a few.

"Since 2013 I've continued working in Uganda,” Jo said.

"We've found some new needs, new community projects and done further development installing water tanks and supporting marginalised children in the town of Jinja, Uganda.”

Uganda, showing where the village of Jinja out just east of the capital Kampala.
Uganda, showing where the village of Jinja out just east of the capital Kampala.

These new projects have included the equivalent of a childcare safe place where working parents can know their children are looked after while they both work.

"On the border of Jinja is a large slum area which caters for refugees, who have to take whatever work they can get,” Jo said.

"They are paid at a very low rate and often have to leave their children in the streets, so we are working with community case workers to encourage parents to register their kids to go to the safe place.”

With a team in Uganda doing the ground work and costings for projects, another team in Casino organising fund-raising and a desire to be completely transparent, Jo has established her projects as Australia-Uganda Natural Resources Initiative (A-UNRI).

"The three things we are focusing on are safe water, community gardens and education,” she said.

With the formalisation of her work and in her last trip in February, Jo met with the Ugandan Minister for Tourism and has been officially made the Australian representative of Uganda tourism for her fellow countrymen.

"They asked me to speak at a press conference and it was broadcast all over Ugandan TV and radio,” she laughed.

"The bottom line is to provide a platform for international tourism exchange, to give Australians the experience over there but give some Ugandan influence here.

"By the end of the year, the minister wants to come here and I am working with Flightcentre (to be involved with their) tourism expo in all capital cities.”

Jo hopes to continue her work on A-UNRI's community projects while promoting Uganda as a tourist destination.

"To help (Uganda) grow, the key is to become sustainable so they are not reliant on donations,” she said.

"I can't do that as one person but if I bring groups over they can see how they can support it too.”

Upcoming fundraising events for A-UNRI and Uganda

  • Fashion parade March 25, 2pm, Gateway Lifestyle Village, Casino
  • Christmas in July,
  • Big fundraiser just before Christmas with more details to come

If you would like to know more about A-UNRI or the fund-raising activities you can contact Jo Wigg on 0401 976 107.

Topics:  a-unri joanne wigg northern rivers travel tourism uganda

Internal makeover for Nimbin's new Rainbow Cafe

FROM THE ASHES: Black plastic covering up asbestos sheeting, at the burnt out Rainbow Cafe in Nimbin, August 2014.

New and old elements in the reborn Rainbow.

