UFC fighter killed in ride-sharing dispute

Neil Magny punches Rodrigo de Lima during the UFC Fight Night event at Vector Arena on June 28, 2014 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Ex-UFC fighter Rodrigo de Lima has been killed in a hit-and-run incident after a dispute with a ride-share driver, according to reports.

The Brazilian MMA star, 28, died on Sunday after he was allegedly hit from behind by the driver's car.

The news was confirmed by UFC welterweight Michel Prazeres who said De Lima was with friends when attacked and police are searching for the driver, who ESPN.com identified as Jefferson Roger Maciel.

Prazeres told MMAFighting.com that the driver allegedly stopped the car before getting into an altercation with De Lima.

Prazeres says he then drove away before allegedly coming back and hitting De Lima from behind.

The Brazilian, who was nicknamed "Monstro", is survived by a wife and two children.

He made his debut in UFC in 2014 and fought just one more time in 2015. De Lima lost both fights, to Neil Magny and Efrain Escudero.

De Lima is a former Jungle Fight welterweight champion and his last fight came in June last year when he lost to Luiz Fabiano.

Efrain Escudero punches Rodrigo de Lima in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event on February 14, 2015 in Broomfield, Colorado. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

