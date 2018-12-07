Menu
UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Khabib slammed for sexist comments

by Jake Lambourne
7th Dec 2018 10:15 AM

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has found himself in the middle of a sexism storm over comments he made to a female fan in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking onstage during a Q&A, the 30-year-old sparked an uproar after being asked for his advice about what aspiring fighters, especially women, could do to further their careers.

"For females, I have very good advice, be fighter inside your home," Nurmagomedov said.

As laughter and applause erupted from sections of the audience, he added: "And one more advice, all the time, finish your husband. Smash him really bad."

His comments prompted a strong reaction on social media, with one user tweeting: "This is embarrasing (sic). Honestly. And a bunch of morons laughing. The UFC champ ladies and gentlemen."

While another commented: "Khabib's comments sound like something from 50 years ago."

Another said: "Khabib is a clown. He ain't keeping anyone in the kitchen."

One person simply stated: "What an absolute disgrace."

While another quipped: "Khabib just triggered every single feminist on the planet."

Nurmagomedov - who is on a speaking tour that will see him visit Melbourne in January - took to Instagram after the event, where he said: "Thank you so much my dear fans from Saudi Arabia.

"This communication was a great experience for me. See you next time."

The 27-0 fighter has called for a boxing clash against Floyd Mayweather, while awaiting sanctions for his role in a post-fight brawl after he beat McGregor. A bout against Tony Ferguson could be his next fight inside the Octagon.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission

    Local Partners