Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The rideshare and food delivery giant has announced a package to help restaurants and cafes stay on their feet.
The rideshare and food delivery giant has announced a package to help restaurants and cafes stay on their feet.
Food & Entertainment

Uber Eats' $5 million plan to save hospitality sector

by Thomas Morgan
18th Mar 2020 7:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOD delivery giant UberEats will give $5 million in funding to smaller restaurants in a bid to save the country's struggling hospitality sector.

The company also vowed to deliver 25,000 meals for free to healthcare workers and other frontline staff battling the coronavirus.

Cancellations smash $1 billion a year state events industry

Childcare closes after worker diagnosed with virus

It comes as the coronavirus sees restaurants and cafes in Queensland and across the country battered by sudden drops in foot traffic of between 80 and 100 per cent, according to the Restaurant and Catering Association.

Making the announcement today, Uber Eats regional general manager Jodie Auster said $5 million would be made available to independent restaurants in Australia and New Zealand to promote themselves.

"We are putting in place a range of initiatives to continue to support restaurant partners, particularly small business owners, as they keep their kitchens firing to feed people across the country," Ms Auster said.

Restaurants looking to join UberEats would be waived a sign on. Picture: File
Restaurants looking to join UberEats would be waived a sign on. Picture: File

Restaurants joining Uber Eats would also see their sign-on fees waived, and all restaurants would be able to opt-in for being paid daily.

"In testing economic circumstances maintaining cash flow and paying staff and suppliers remains a priority for small businesses," Ms Auster said

"We will be offering restaurants the option to receive daily payments rather than payments once a week."

It follows an announcement earlier this week that Uber would be encouraging drivers to leave food deliveries at the doorstep of customers.

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus economy editors picks health uber eats

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man, 63, arrested after alleged assault at Lismore Square

        premium_icon Man, 63, arrested after alleged assault at Lismore Square

        News POLICE allege he pushed his trolley into two women in their 70s, and pinned a store attendant against shelves and punched her in the face and chest.

        • 18th Mar 2020 6:15 PM
        Sudden closure of local cinema for ‘indefinite period’

        premium_icon Sudden closure of local cinema for ‘indefinite period’

        News THE closure is effective from Thursday, “to protect both our staff and patrons.”...

        Churches cancel funerals, Easter and Sunday services

        premium_icon Churches cancel funerals, Easter and Sunday services

        News CATHOLIC and Anglican churches right across the Northern Rivers are making huge...

        Northern Rivers school asks its 370 kids to stay home

        premium_icon Northern Rivers school asks its 370 kids to stay home

        News A LOCAL principal says parents were feeling frustrated at mixed messaging, and this...